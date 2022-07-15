Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:04 2022-07-15 am EDT
68.70 PLN   +2.20%
10:54aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA : PKN ORLEN evaluates a potential investment in petrochemicals with Aramco and SABIC
PU
07/08PKN ORLEN and KN Establish Cooperation in the Field of Offshore Wind Energy
CI
07/08POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA : Poland's national grid can be powered by nuclear energy from ORLEN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna : PKN ORLEN evaluates a potential investment in petrochemicals with Aramco and SABIC

07/15/2022 | 10:54am EDT
PKN ORLEN has confirmed it is discussing with Aramco and SABIC the possibility of collaborating in investments in various petrochemical business segments. An existing triparty MoU will be extended to evaluate a potential joint development of a large-scale mixed feed steam cracker and downstream derivatives integrated with the Gdańsk refinery. Moreover, PKN ORLEN and Aramco continue to explore areas of cooperation in the field of research and development.&nbsp;

PKN ORLEN has confirmed it is discussing with Aramco and SABIC the possibility of collaborating in investments in various petrochemical business segments. An existing triparty MoU will be extended to evaluate a potential joint development of a large-scale mixed feed steam cracker and downstream derivatives integrated with the Gdańsk refinery. Moreover, PKN ORLEN and Aramco continue to explore areas of cooperation in the field of research and development.

'Potential investments, the implementation of which we are analysing together with our strategic partners, including the construction of a large-scale steam cracker with derivative installations, generates CAPEX of several billion dollars. We still have a full feasibility and the engineering studies and final investment decisions ahead of us. If they are successful to the satisfaction of all parties, we could ultimately jointly implement projects that will allow us to fully integrate the refining and petrochemical segments and take advantage of the Gdańsk refinery's capabilities. Combining the experience of PKN ORLEN and Saudi Aramco and SABIC groups, knowledge, technology as well as access to markets and the use of the systematic increase in the demand for petrochemicals will enable us to jointly increase the value of our companies. In this way, we will build lasting foundations for cooperation and development on the petrochemical market of Central Europe and beyond,' says Daniel Obajtek, President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board.

'We look forward to continuing our efforts with PKN ORLEN and SABIC to assess the joint development of a large-scale petrochemical project integrated with Gdańsk refinery,' says Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, Senior Vice President, Downstream, Saudi Aramco.
PKN ORLEN for the last four years has been conducting the largest petrochemical investments in its history. They include, among others extension of the Olefin III Complex at the Production Plant in Płock. It is a key project within the strategic Petrochemical Development Program and the largest petrochemical investment in Europe in the last 20 years. The latest technologies are used in the construction of the complex, which will allow, among others, to increase energy efficiency, including a reduction by 30 percent CO2 emissions per tonne of product.
The investment is part of the merger of PKN ORLEN and Grupa LOTOS, as the Gdańsk refinery will be supplier of a large volume of petroleum products for the petrochemicals produced in the Complex. They are to be the basis for the production of all everyday items, including cleaning, hygiene and medical products, as well as synthetic fibers for the production of clothing or protective masks. They are also needed for production of car parts, components of household appliances and electronic devices.
The main element of the investment in the extension of the Olefin Complex will be the construction of a new steam cracker. The capacity of the already existing steam cracker is 640 thousand tonnes. The investment envisages increasing its actual production capacity to 1,040 million tonnes, or about 60 percent. The total production of petrochemicals, which currently amounts to over 5 million tonnes in the ORLEN Group, will increase by over 1 million tonnes.
In turn, in July this year, the company has signed an agreement to take over a part of the business related to the production and sale of LDPE polyethylene belonging to the largest domestic producer of plastics - Basell Orlen Polyolefins, in which it is a shareholder. LDPE polyethylene is a product with a wide range of applications. It is most often used for the production of films, bags, canisters and food packaging. The production capacity of the acquired assets is 100 thousand tonnes per year, which means that PKN ORLEN alone, as the only producer of LDPE polyethylene in Poland, will cover approx. 1/3 of the domestic demand for this product.&nbsp;

The demand for petrochemical products will grow, driven by the growing world population, economic growth and a change in the structure of demand for raw materials used in industry. The upward trend also applies to Poland, which uses more and more every year, and their consumption per capita is still significantly lower than in Western Europe. According to estimates, by 2050, the global demand for high-margin petrochemicals is expected to increase by as much as approximately 80 percent.&nbsp;
Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 14:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 168 B 34 971 M 34 971 M
Net income 2022 11 610 M 2 414 M 2 414 M
Net Debt 2022 19 862 M 4 130 M 4 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,24x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 28 751 M 5 979 M 5 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 35 424
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 67,22 PLN
Average target price 85,72 PLN
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Obajtek Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jan Wlodzimierz Szewczak Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Jasinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Józef Wegrecki Chief Operating Officer & Head-Operations
Malgorzata Erlich-Smurzynska Director-Financial Control, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-9.58%5 979
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.2.70%15 634
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION29.90%9 505
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.8.27%6 796
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-27.93%3 926
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.47.54%3 264