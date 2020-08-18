Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Agreement between PKN ORLEN S.A., the State Treasury and Grupa LOTOS S.A. in relation to a transaction for the purchase of shares in Grupa LOTOS S.A. by PKN ORLEN S.A. from the State Treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 02:51pm EDT


PKN ORLEN S.A. ( 'Company') hereby notifies that on 18 August 2020 an agreement was signed between the State Treasury, the Company and Grupa LOTOS S.A. headquartered in Gdansk ('Grupa LOTOS') in relation to a transaction for the purchase of shares in Grupa LOTOS S.A. by PKN ORLEN S.A. from the State Treasury (the 'Agreement'), ('Transaction'), where the Transaction is aimed at taking capital control directly or indirectly over Grupa LOTOS by the Company.

The State Treasury and the Company confirmed the intention to conduct the Transaction and indicate that on the day of signing the Agreement scope and structure of the Transaction has not been defined yet. Thus the State Treasury and the Company declared their will to cooperate and continue talks to work them out.

The parties also confirmed that Transaction is depends on realization of remedies defined in positive conditional decision of the European Commission on the clearance for the concentration consisting in the Company taking control over Grupa LOTOS ('Remedies').

The Remedies include structural and behavioural commitments that relate to the structure and policies of the undertakings participating in the concentration, i.e. the Company and Grupa LOTOS. With regard to the above and considering the fact that the Company is responsible for realization of the Remedies, the Company and Grupa LOTOS - within the frames of general applicable law - will take necessary organizational steps and cooperation in order to realize the Remedies, including enabling the Company to define how to implement the Remedies and current management of its realization on the base of mechanisms agreed between the Company and Grupa LOTOS.

Moreover, the Company and Grupa LOTOS - within the frames of general applicable law - committed to cooperate with the State Treasury in consolidation process, in particular providing the State Treasury with information necessary to analyze by the State Treasury the scope of the Remedies and to develop the scope and structure of the Transaction.

The Agreement is non-binding and does not create any obligations for the parties with respect to the execution of the Transaction but only defines their common understanding of the anticipated shape of the Transaction and further cooperation in its execution.

The Agreement terminates on 31 March 2022.

See also: regulatory announcement no 26/2018 dated 27 February 2018, regulatory announcement no 106/2018 dated 30 November 2018, regulatory announcement no 31/2019 dated 3 July 2019, regulatory announcement no 34/2019 dated 26 August 2019, regulatory announcement no 42/2020 dated 14 July 2020 and regulatory announcement no 43/2020 dated 14 July 2020.


Go back to previous page.

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 18:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
02:51pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Agreement between PKN ORLEN S.A., the Sta..
PU
02:26pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Regulatory announcement no 49/2020
PU
08/10PKN to ask for EU approval for PGNiG merger this year
RE
07/31POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Pkn orlen moving forward with its strateg..
AQ
07/30POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Consolidated financial results of PKN ORL..
PU
07/27POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Predicted accounting one-offs which impac..
PU
07/24POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Further steps taken by PKN ORLEN to acqui..
PU
07/24POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Environmental surveys completed by PKN OR..
PU
07/23POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Signing an agreement on cooperation and n..
PU
07/20Polish refineries increased oil imports by 2.2% in first quarter - central ba..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 77 582 M 21 119 M 21 119 M
Net income 2020 2 419 M 659 M 659 M
Net Debt 2020 15 932 M 4 337 M 4 337 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 22 934 M 6 239 M 6 243 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 22 337
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 65,02 PLN
Last Close Price 56,58 PLN
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Niezgoda Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Wojcik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-34.07%6 526
CHEVRON CORPORATION-24.68%169 492
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-23.14%6 609
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-24.26%4 670
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-47.74%4 266
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-33.04%2 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group