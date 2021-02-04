Log in
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated financial results of PKN ORLEN 4Q2020

02/04/2021 | 01:26am EST
PKN ORLEN has published consolidated report for the fourth quarter 2020.

We would like to encourage you to download following files:

Summary of the ORLEN Capital Group results:

4Q20 results

PLN 2,4 bn - reported EBITDA LIFO

• PLN 0,0 bn - impairment of assets

PLN 2,4 bn - EBITDA LIFO (shown in presentation)

• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - one-off effect of settlement of CO2 contracts

• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - NRV

PLN 1,6 bn - clean EBITDA LIFO

FY2020 results

PLN 11,4 bn - reported EBITDA LIFO

• PLN 0,6 bn - impairment of assets

PLN 12,1 bn - EBITDA LIFO (shown in presentation)

• PLN (-) 4,1 bn - profit on a bargain purchase of ENERGA shares recognized in 2Q20

• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - one-off effect of settlement of CO2 contracts in 4Q20

• PLN 0,1 bn - NRV

PLN 7,7 bn - clean EBITDA LIFO


Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 83 757 M 22 441 M 22 441 M
Net income 2020 2 908 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2020 15 656 M 4 195 M 4 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 25 201 M 6 755 M 6 752 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 22 337
Free-Float 67,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 60,43 PLN
Last Close Price 58,92 PLN
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Niezgoda Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Wojcik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA2.08%6 755
CHEVRON CORPORATION5.34%167 619
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.8.55%6 922
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED10.91%4 796
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION9.25%4 546
GS HOLDINGS CORP.1.07%3 218
