Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated financial results of PKN ORLEN 4Q2020

PKN ORLEN has published consolidated report for the fourth quarter 2020.

Summary of the ORLEN Capital Group results:

4Q20 results

PLN 2,4 bn - reported EBITDA LIFO

• PLN 0,0 bn - impairment of assets

PLN 2,4 bn - EBITDA LIFO (shown in presentation)

• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - one-off effect of settlement of CO2 contracts

• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - NRV

PLN 1,6 bn - clean EBITDA LIFO

FY2020 results

PLN 11,4 bn - reported EBITDA LIFO

• PLN 0,6 bn - impairment of assets

PLN 12,1 bn - EBITDA LIFO (shown in presentation)

• PLN (-) 4,1 bn - profit on a bargain purchase of ENERGA shares recognized in 2Q20

• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - one-off effect of settlement of CO2 contracts in 4Q20

• PLN 0,1 bn - NRV

PLN 7,7 bn - clean EBITDA LIFO