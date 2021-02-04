Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated financial results of PKN ORLEN 4Q2020

PKN ORLEN has published consolidated report for the fourth quarter 2020.
We would like to encourage you to download following files:
Summary of the ORLEN Capital Group results:
4Q20 results
PLN 2,4 bn - reported EBITDA LIFO
• PLN 0,0 bn - impairment of assets
PLN 2,4 bn - EBITDA LIFO (shown in presentation)
• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - one-off effect of settlement of CO2 contracts
• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - NRV
PLN 1,6 bn - clean EBITDA LIFO
FY2020 results
PLN 11,4 bn - reported EBITDA LIFO
• PLN 0,6 bn - impairment of assets
PLN 12,1 bn - EBITDA LIFO (shown in presentation)
• PLN (-) 4,1 bn - profit on a bargain purchase of ENERGA shares recognized in 2Q20
• PLN (-) 0,4 bn - one-off effect of settlement of CO2 contracts in 4Q20
• PLN 0,1 bn - NRV
PLN 7,7 bn - clean EBITDA LIFO
Disclaimer
PKN Orlen SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:25:02 UTC.