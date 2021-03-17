Log in
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Approval of terms and conditions of bearer bonds issue of series D

03/17/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') announces that the Company's Management Board on 17 March 2021 has decided to issue unsecured, bearer bonds of series D with the total nominal value not higher than PLN 1 000 000 000 ('Bonds') within the Bond Issue Programme with a limit of PLN 4 000 000 000 or other currencies equivalents of that amount on the base of Agreement for a Bond Issue Programme, signed in Warsaw on 27 November 2006 (with subsequent annexes).

The Bonds will be issued with the following terms and conditions:

- Maximum number of Bonds proposed to be acquired: 10 000;

- Nominal value of one Bond: PLN 100 000;

- Issue price of one Bond: PLN 99 432;

- Maximum total nominal value of Bonds: up to PLN 1 000 000 000;

- Bond issue date: 25 March 2021;

- Redemption date: 25 March 2031;

- Bonds are not secured;

- On the issue day the Bonds will be registered in the records kept by the issue agent within the meaning of Art. 7a par. 1 of Act on Trading in Financial Instruments dated 29 July 2005, whose function will be performed by the entity indicated in the Bonds issue terms and conditions, and then registered in the deposit conducted by the Central Securities Depository of Poland;

- Bonds may be introduced to the alternative trading system on the Warsaw Stock Exchange;

- Bonds will be offered for purchase according to art. 33 point 1 of the Polish Act on Bonds as of 15 January 2015 (unified text Journal of Laws 2020 No 1208), in the way that will not require to prepare a prospectus or information memorandum;

- Bonds will be of fixed interest rate, indicated in bonds issue terms and conditions. The level of interest rate will depend on rating of ESG agency, i.e. MSCI ESG Research (UK) Limited or another entity that will replace it, which measure the Company's resilience to material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and how well it manage those risks, or alternative ESG rating ('ESG Rating'). The interest rate for the first interest period will amount to 2,875% per annum and in the next interest periods will stay at the same level or it is possible to change it by 0,1% or 0,2% per annum, respectively, depending on the level of ESG rating admitted according to the Bond issue terms and conditions.

The Company plans to use the financial resources from the Bonds issue for the general corporate purposes, including realization of ESG target, i.e. maintaining by the Company of the ESG rating admitted by the MSCI ESG Research (UK) Limited at the level as of the day of the Bonds issue or achieving of higher rating.

See also regulatory announcement no 64/2020 dated 22 December 2020, no 63/2020 dated 8 December 2020, no 56/2020 dated 28 October 2020, no 103/2018 dated 24 October 2018, no 102/2018 dated 24 October 2018, no 13/2007 dated 20 February 2007 and no 75/2006 dated 27 November 2006.


Financials
Sales 2020 83 757 M 21 653 M 21 653 M
Net income 2020 2 908 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2020 15 656 M 4 047 M 4 047 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,65x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 28 426 M 7 360 M 7 349 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 22 337
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 62,87 PLN
Last Close Price 66,46 PLN
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Michal Klimaszewski Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Sakowicz-Kacz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA15.14%7 600
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.28.68%8 009
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION51.10%6 499
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED16.36%4 932
GS HOLDINGS CORP.7.99%3 352
CVR ENERGY, INC.62.82%2 550
