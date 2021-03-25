Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : PKN ORLEN finalises its strategic partnership with Northland Power on Baltic Power project

03/25/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​After fulfilment of the conditions precedent - including obtaining merger clearance - stipulated in the joint venture agreement signed in January 2021, NP Baltic Wind B.V. a subsidiary of Northland Power has subscribed for the shares in Baltic Power. The joint venture agreement provides for joint development and operation of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, whose construction is scheduled for launch in 2023.

'As the cooperation between PKN ORLEN and Northland Power has fully come into being, we are opening a new chapter in the development of offshore wind power generation in the Baltic Sea. By 2026, we will begin to supply Polish homes with clean energy from the sea, yet the experience and know-how we will have gained while implementing the project are no less important to us. In line with the ORLEN2030 strategy, we aspire to become a regional leader in energy transition within the next decade,' said Daniel Obajtek, President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board.

PKN ORLEN is joining forces with Northland Power to execute the project to develop the Baltic Power offshore wind farm. The parties will jointly develop and operate a wind farm with a total capacity of up to 1.2 GW, which is expected to be supported by a 25-year Contract for Difference (CfD).

Under the joint venture agreement, the first of an intended series of capital increases at Baltic Power has been carried out to grant shares to its new shareholder. As assumed by the parties in the agreement, Northland Power will ultimately acquire a 49% equity interest in the company through the share capital increases. The remaining 51% will be retained by PKN ORLEN. With the execution of the agreement, NP Baltic Wind B.V., a 100% indirect subsidiary of Northland Power Inc., is able to become a direct shareholder in Baltic Power.

Northland Power Inc. is a Canadian company with over 30 years of experience in designing, implementing and managing power infrastructure projects. Its low- and zero-carbon power assets situated across four continents comprise a total of 2.6 GW of operating generation capacity and 1.4 GW of capacity under construction or at an advanced planning stage.

Development of the offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea is one of PKN ORLEN's key growth projects aligned with the Company's strategy to develop low- and zero-carbon power generation sources.

By the end of the decade, the Company will have spent PLN 47bn on projects supporting climate neutrality goals.
The construction work on Baltic Power is scheduled to commence in 2023 and end in 2026. The project site, with an area of approximately 131 square kilometres, is located approximately 23 kilometres north of the Baltic Sea coastline, in the vicinity of Choczewo and Łeba.

Press kit: https://we.tl/t-cPlxMmVxZW

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
08:09aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN finalises its strategic partner..
PU
03/17POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Approval of terms and conditions of beare..
PU
03/17POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN secures oil supply contract
PU
03/16POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : New petrochemical product in ORLEN Unipet..
PU
03/09PKN Orlen Secures Supplying Deal With Exxon Mobile
MT
03/08POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Change in the date of publication of PKN ..
PU
03/02VISEGRAD BLOG : Repolonisation of the economy often ignores business logic
AQ
02/25POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Disclosure of delayed inside information ..
PU
02/25POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Share purchase agreement for 100% of shar..
PU
02/23POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN - Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 83 757 M 21 352 M 21 352 M
Net income 2020 2 908 M 741 M 741 M
Net Debt 2020 15 656 M 3 991 M 3 991 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,12x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 26 869 M 6 877 M 6 849 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 22 337
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 62,87 PLN
Last Close Price 62,82 PLN
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Michal Klimaszewski Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Sakowicz-Kacz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA8.84%7 600
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.25.55%8 009
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION38.22%6 499
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED7.27%4 932
GS HOLDINGS CORP.2.93%3 352
CVR ENERGY, INC.35.10%2 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ