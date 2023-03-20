Advanced search
    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:55:49 2023-03-20 pm EDT
55.68 PLN   +0.43%
Sempra reaches final investment decision on Port Arthur LNG plant's Phase 1
RE
Sempra reaches final investment decision on Port Arthur LNG plant's Phase 1
RE
ORLEN Group effective diversification of gas imports
AQ
Sempra reaches final investment decision on Port Arthur LNG plant's Phase 1

03/20/2023 | 06:22pm EDT
March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. power and gas utility Sempra Energy said on Monday the first phase of its proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal received the financial greenlight to move ahead with investment firm KKR & Co agreeing to a minority stake in the project.

Though KKR's investment was not disclosed, an infrastructure fund managed by it will buy a 25% to 49% indirect, non-controlling interest in the project.

Sempra Infrastructure Partners, the 70%-owned unit of Sempra, would target 20% to 30% of indirect ownership interest in the project, subject to the closing of the KKR sale.

Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure announced the closing of the project's $6.8 billion non-recourse debt financing and the issuance of the final notice to proceed under the project's engineering, procurement and construction agreement.

This marks the second LNG FID within a week.

U.S. LNG company Venture Global LNG said last week it would go forward with the second phase of its Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Demand for U.S. LNG increased after several countries slowed purchases of Russian energy and imposed sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Sempra's unit has also finalized its joint venture with ConocoPhillips. The U.S. oil producer in November last year had said it would acquire a 30% non-controlling interest in the Port Arthur Phase 1 project in Texas through the JV.

Sempra estimates the total capital expenditure for the 13.5-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant's Phase 1 at $13 billion.

ConocoPhillips, units of Poland's Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA, INEOS, ENGIE and Germany's RWE AG would together buy about 10.5 MTPA LNG from the Port Arthur plant under long-term agreements.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.74% 73.73 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.88% 96.16 Delayed Quote.-20.01%
ENGIE 1.00% 13.566 Real-time Quote.0.33%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.33% 48.6 Delayed Quote.4.35%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA 0.43% 55.68 Delayed Quote.-13.70%
RWE AG 1.40% 38.38 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.70% 109.1394 Real-time Quote.-45.34%
SEMPRA ENERGY 1.49% 147.51 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
WTI 1.14% 67.757 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 311 B 70 704 M 70 704 M
Net income 2022 27 078 M 6 165 M 6 165 M
Net Debt 2022 18 443 M 4 199 M 4 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,73x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 64 605 M 14 709 M 14 709 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 35 424
Free-Float 83,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 55,68 PLN
Average target price 77,92 PLN
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Obajtek Chief Executive Officer
Jan Wlodzimierz Szewczak Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Jasinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Józef Wegrecki Chief Operating Officer & Head-Operations
Malgorzata Erlich-Smurzynska Director-Financial Control, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-13.70%14 591
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-8.69%9 258
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.4.79%8 043
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-7.95%6 325
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED14.39%4 276
CVR ENERGY, INC.-4.98%2 994