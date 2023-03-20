Sempra reaches final investment decision on Port Arthur LNG plant's Phase 1

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. power and gas utility Sempra
Energy said on Monday the first phase of its proposed
Port Arthur liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal received
the financial greenlight to move ahead with investment firm KKR
& Co agreeing to a minority stake in the project.
Though KKR's investment was not disclosed, an infrastructure
fund managed by it will buy a 25% to 49% indirect,
non-controlling interest in the project.
Sempra Infrastructure Partners, the 70%-owned unit of
Sempra, would target 20% to 30% of indirect ownership interest
in the project, subject to the closing of the KKR sale.
Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure announced the closing of
the project's $6.8 billion non-recourse debt financing and the
issuance of the final notice to proceed under the project's
engineering, procurement and construction agreement.
This marks the second LNG FID within a week.
U.S. LNG company Venture Global LNG said last week it would
go forward with the second phase of its Plaquemines LNG export
plant in Louisiana.
Demand for U.S. LNG increased after several countries slowed
purchases of Russian energy and imposed sanctions on Moscow
after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Sempra's unit has also finalized its joint venture with
ConocoPhillips. The U.S. oil producer in November last
year had said it would acquire a 30% non-controlling interest in
the Port Arthur Phase 1 project in Texas through the JV.
Sempra estimates the total capital expenditure for the
13.5-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant's Phase 1 at $13
billion.
ConocoPhillips, units of Poland's Polski Koncern Naftowy
Orlen SA, INEOS, ENGIE and Germany's RWE AG
would together buy about 10.5 MTPA LNG from the Port
Arthur plant under long-term agreements.
(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)