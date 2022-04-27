PGNiG and GAZ-SYSTEM: information on gas supplies under Yamal contract

PGNiG has received a letter from Gazprom announcing a complete halt of supplies under the Yamal contract. PGNiG and GAZ-SYSTEM announce that at present all supplies to customers are being made in accordance with their demand. The companies are monitoring the situation and are prepared for different scenarios.

On April 26th, Gazprom notified PGNiG of its intention to completely stop supplying gas under the Yamal contract as of the beginning of the contract day on April 27th.

GAZ-SYSTEM and PGNiG keep in regular contact with each other and are monitoring the situation relating to the stoppage of supply by Gazprom on an ongoing basis.

At present, the transmission infrastructure managed by GAZ-SYSTEM is operating without any disruption. The Polish transmission system is supplied on an ongoing basis, also via other points of entry to the gas system, gas is being injected into the underground storage facilities, and fuel is being transmitted to customers according to their current demand.

Thanks to the implementation of the government's strategy to diversify gas supply sources, PGNiG is prepared to acquire gas from various directions, e.g., through gas interconnections on the western and southern borders and the LNG Terminal in Świnoujście, which is gradually increasing the number of LNG carriers it can receive. Poland also has its domestic gas production as well as gas stocks stored in underground facilities. Currently, the storage facilities are around 80% full, which is significantly above the level recorded in the same period in previous years.

PGNiG and GAZ-SYSTEM are monitoring the situation and will keep the market informed.