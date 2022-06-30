Poland's PGNiG to boost gas storage by 25% in energy security push

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Poland's PGNiG plans to
expand its gas storage capacity by 25% to 4 billion cubic
metres, it said on Thursday, as the largest country in the
European Union's eastern wing looks to bolster its energy
security.
The country's existing gas storage facilities are 97% full,
but current storage capacity of 3.2 billion cubic metres (bcm)
is relatively small compared to annual consumption of about 20
bcm.
With winter consumption amounting at times to some 2 bcm of
gas per month, Warsaw now plans to expand its gas reservoir in
Wierzchowice, western Poland
"The expansion of the gas storage facility in Wierzchowice
will significantly enhance Poland's energy security," PGNiG
chief executive Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said in a
statement.
"This will make us more resilient to crises like the one we
are currently dealing with in Europe."
Poland and Bulgaria were the first European countries to be
cut off from Russian gas in April.
Warsaw had been taking steps to diversify supplies before
tensions over the war in Ukraine upended European energy
markets.
Despite curtailed supplies of Russian gas to Europe,
Poland's gas market balance is supported by a liquefied natural
gas terminal running at full capacity and lower summer demand
amid high prices.
Poland does not plan to initiate a 12-step emergency
procedure to safeguard energy supply that would lead to gas
rationing, the climate ministry said on Friday, a day after
Germany moved to the second, "alarm" stage of its own three-step
emergency gas plan.
