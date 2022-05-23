Poland terminates Yamal gas pipeline agreement with Russia

WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - Poland decided to terminate an
intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the Yamal gas
pipeline, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Twitter on
Monday.
"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the
accuracy of the Polish government's determination to become
completely independent from Russian gas. We always knew that
Gazprom was not a reliable partner," Moskwa said.
Termination of the contract was a natural step following a
halt of Russian supplies to Poland last month, which was a
breach of contract, she said. The move does not impact gas flows
from Germany to Poland via the pipeline operated by a Polish
entity, she added in comments for PAP newswire.
Warsaw refused to comply with the demand to pay for gas in
roubles.
Poland has repeatedly declared it had no intention of
extending the long-term contract that was set to expire at the
end of 2022. Polish gas company PGNiG in 2019 notified
Gazprom that it planned to terminate the contract on its
expiration date.
Piotr Naimski, Poland's minister in charge of energy
security, told public radio on Monday that the government
adopted a resolution terminating the contract from 1993 on
supplies of Russian gas to Poland on May 13. An official
notification is set to be sent today.
While the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links
Russia with western Europe is owned by a joint venture between
Gazprom and PGNiG, its operation is under control of Poland's
state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System.
"Intergovernmental agreements with Russia, which are
breaching the European law should not be in place any longer,"
Moskwa told PAP. "The Yamal pipeline is functioning in line with
the European law, which allows to use it for reverse supplies of
gas from Germany to Poland without interruption."
Poland has been using the reverse supplies from Germany as
one of the alternative gas supply routes following a halt of
Russian supplies.
