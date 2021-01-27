Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 3/2021

Current Report No. 3/2021
2021.01.27 16:56
Warsaw, January 27, 2021
Dates of publication of periodical reports in 2021
Current Report No. 3/2021
The Management Board of Polish Oil and Gas Company ('PGNiG') hereby informs that the PGNiG will publish its periodical reports in 2021 on the following dates:
Separate annual report for 2020: March 25, 2021
Consolidated annual report for 2020: March 25, 2021
Consolidated statement of payment to the public administration for 2020: March 25, 2021
Consolidated quarterly report for I quarter of 2021: May 20, 2021
Consolidated half-yearly for I half of 2021: August 19, 2021
Consolidated quarterly report for III quarter of 2021: November 18, 2021
In relation to Art. 62 item 1 and item 3 of the Regulation of the Ministry of Finance from March 29th, 2018 on current and periodical information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions of consideration of information required by the law of non-member country's law as equal ('the Regulation'), consolidated quarterly reports and consolidated half-yearly report will include quarterly financial data of PGNiG and interim condensed separate financial statements, respectively. Thus PGNiG will not publish a separate quarterly financial data of PGNiG and an interim condensed separate financial statements.
In relation to Art. 79 item 2 of the Regulation PGNiG resigned from publication of quarterly report for IV quarter of 2020 and quarterly report for II quarter of 2021.
Disclaimer
PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:25:04 UTC