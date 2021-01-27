Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 3/2021

Current Report No. 3/2021

2021.01.27 16:56

Warsaw, January 27, 2021

Dates of publication of periodical reports in 2021

The Management Board of Polish Oil and Gas Company ('PGNiG') hereby informs that the PGNiG will publish its periodical reports in 2021 on the following dates:

Separate annual report for 2020: March 25, 2021

Consolidated annual report for 2020: March 25, 2021

Consolidated statement of payment to the public administration for 2020: March 25, 2021

Consolidated quarterly report for I quarter of 2021: May 20, 2021

Consolidated half-yearly for I half of 2021: August 19, 2021

Consolidated quarterly report for III quarter of 2021: November 18, 2021

In relation to Art. 62 item 1 and item 3 of the Regulation of the Ministry of Finance from March 29th, 2018 on current and periodical information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions of consideration of information required by the law of non-member country's law as equal ('the Regulation'), consolidated quarterly reports and consolidated half-yearly report will include quarterly financial data of PGNiG and interim condensed separate financial statements, respectively. Thus PGNiG will not publish a separate quarterly financial data of PGNiG and an interim condensed separate financial statements.

In relation to Art. 79 item 2 of the Regulation PGNiG resigned from publication of quarterly report for IV quarter of 2020 and quarterly report for II quarter of 2021.