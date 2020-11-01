Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 57/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 02:00pm EST

Current Report No. 57/2020

2020.11.01 19:32 Current Report No. 57/2020

Warsaw, November 1st 2020
Submission of a renegotiation request of the contract price for natural gas supplied by PAO Gazprom and OOO Gazprom Export
Current Report No. 57/2020
The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG', 'Company') reports that on November 1st 2020 the Company submitted to PAO Gazprom and OOO Gazprom Export (jointly referred as 'Gazprom') a renegotiation request of the contract price for natural gas supplied by Gazprom on the basis of long-term gas supply contract of September 25th 1996 for delivering gas to Republic of Poland ('Jamal Contract') aimed at price reduction.
According to terms of Jamal Contract the new price may come into force in three years since the recent change in pricing. Taking into account, that potential change of contract by reducing the contract price as a result of pending negotiations, about which the Company informed in Current report No. 91/2017 of November 1st 2017, may come into force retroactively starting from November 1st 2017, PGNiG may request another renegotiation of the contract price starting from November 1st 2020. Submission of the request from PGNiG's side initiates this process.
The disclosure of the information concerning PGNiG's Management Board's decision on submission of the request was delayed on October 27th 2020 until this day according to Article 17 paragraph 4 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:59:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
02:00pPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 57/2020
PU
10/28POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 55/2020
PU
10/28POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 54/2020
PU
10/28POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Lerta to assist PGNiG in energy efficienc..
PU
10/27POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 53/2020
PU
10/21POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 52/2020
PU
10/21POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG Group to buy Danish natural gas fro..
PU
10/21POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 51/2020
PU
10/16POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG Group and Aker BP further expand th..
PU
10/14POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG tentatively interested in privatisa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 840 M 10 839 M 10 839 M
Net income 2020 7 019 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
Net cash 2020 2 517 M 637 M 637 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,45x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 24 096 M 6 090 M 6 096 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 24 834
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,47 PLN
Last Close Price 4,17 PLN
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaroslaw Piotr Wrobel Chief Executive Officer
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Vice President-Operations
Przemyslaw Waclawski Chief Financial Officer
Slawomir Borowiec Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.-3.65%6 090
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.40%1 796 232
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-44.50%104 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.40%96 200
TOTAL SE-47.52%79 097
GAZPROM-39.55%46 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group