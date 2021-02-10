Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 7/2021

Current Report No. 7/2021

2021.02.10 16:07

Warsaw, February 10th 2021

PGNiG withdraws from purchasing process of polish assets of ČEZ Group

Current Report No. 7/2021

Further to Current Report No. 64/2020 of December 11th 2020 concerning submission to ČEZ a.s. ('ČEZ') - jointly by Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. ('PGNiG') and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') - of a non-binding offer to purchase polish assets of ČEZ Group ('Transaction'), the Management Board of PGNiG informs that on February 10th 2021 PGNiG submitted a notice of withdrawal from the Transaction and cooperation with PGE carried out under this transaction process.