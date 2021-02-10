Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 7/2021

02/10/2021 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report No. 7/2021

2021.02.10 16:07

Warsaw, February 10th 2021
PGNiG withdraws from purchasing process of polish assets of ČEZ Group
Current Report No. 7/2021
Further to Current Report No. 64/2020 of December 11th 2020 concerning submission to ČEZ a.s. ('ČEZ') - jointly by Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. ('PGNiG') and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') - of a non-binding offer to purchase polish assets of ČEZ Group ('Transaction'), the Management Board of PGNiG informs that on February 10th 2021 PGNiG submitted a notice of withdrawal from the Transaction and cooperation with PGE carried out under this transaction process.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
04:24aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 7/2021
PU
02/03POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : LNG imports by PGNiG on the rise
PU
01/29POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 6/2021
PU
01/27POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 3/2021
PU
01/22POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 2/2021
PU
01/20POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG to improve energy efficiency at its..
PU
01/19POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Record-high natural gas demand from PGNiG..
PU
01/19POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG awarded four new licences in Norway
PU
01/19POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Poland's demand for gas hits record due t..
RE
01/19POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Poland's demand for gas hits record due t..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39 334 M 10 651 M 10 651 M
Net income 2020 6 958 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net cash 2020 2 902 M 786 M 786 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 33 688 M 9 104 M 9 122 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 24 708
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,73 PLN
Last Close Price 5,83 PLN
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jaroslaw Piotr Wrobel Chief Executive Officer
Pawel Majewski President-Management Board
Przemyslaw Waclawski Chief Financial Officer
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.5.20%9 104
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.43%1 838 432
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.66%144 137
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.67%111 561
TOTAL SE-2.08%109 883
GAZPROM6.78%72 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ