Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : New integrated report - get to know PGNiG from the inside

09/01/2020 | 05:25am EDT

In the latest integrated report, the Capital Group of the Polish Oil and Gas Company placed great emphasis on the role of natural gas as a transitional fuel in the energy transformation in Poland and in Europe. The multimedia publication is available in English at www.pgnig2019.pl/en.

'In the integrated report, we provide information about our activities in a very accessible and attractive way, not only summarizing the entire year 2019, but also pointing to projects already undertaken this year. We are also looking into the future, showing our plans not only for the next year or two, but also in the longer term. I am convinced that it will be a useful source of information on PGNiG not only for investors, journalists and analysts, but also for our clients,'commented Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

The report includes, among others short video comments by the President of PGNiG on the activities of individual segments of the PGNiG Group and the most important events from 2019 and the first half of 2020. In addition to the strictly financial materials, the additional information largely relates to the 'green turn' announced by the PGNiG Management Board, which will be reflected in the updated strategy of the Group. Much space has been devoted to the Group's perspectives, which are largely related to climate issues. In addition, the content of the report describing the activities and strategic plans were related in detail to the implementation of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

'For several years we have been at the forefront in terms of creating integrated reports, but we wanted to further improve the quality of integration. When creating the material, we relied on the best global practices and standards. Thus, we have linked the financial aspects even more closely and non-financial related to individual segments, thanks to which it is possible to fully and concisely show how value is created in the enterprise,'emphasized Przemysław Wacławski, Vice-President of the PGNiG Management Board for Finance.

The financial, operational and stock data from 2015 presented in an interactive form allow the user to independently generate charts taking into account the aspects of interest. The website also includes useful conversion factors for the volume of hydrocarbons, as well as graphics and charts showing the market and macroeconomic environment.

The Integrated Report of the PGNiG Group for 2019 is available at: www.pgnig2019.pl/en.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 09:24:02 UTC
