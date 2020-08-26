Log in
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : PGNiG has received its second LNG delivery in Klaipėda

08/26/2020 | 07:42am EDT

A load of approx. 3000 cubic meters of LNG has arrived at the Klaipėdos Nafta reloading station. Since April 2020 the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has been the sole user of the facility. Already more than 100 tankers were loaded with liquefied natural gas for delivery to customers since then.

'Our activities in Lithuania in the use of the local LNG reloading station are gaining momentum, and the cooperation with Klaipėdos Nafta is excellent. In less than five months, we received two LNG loads, and over 100 tank trucks loaded with liquefied natural gas have already left the station, which is over 2,000 tons of LNG,'said Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

The Coralius bunkering tanker delivered LNG from Norway. It was the first time that the vessel arrived at the LNG reloading station in Klaipėda.

'Our strategic decision to establish cooperation with PGNiG brings tangible results to the development of the activities at the LNG reloading station. The Polish LNG consumption market is already sufficiently broad and involves the use of LNG in the transport sector as well as the supply of LNG to customers who are further away from the natural gas network. On the other hand, as owners of an infrastructure in the port of Klaipėda, we receive enquiries from various companies in the marine sector regarding the possibility of bunkering LNG-powered vessels or replenishing the capacity of LNG-powered trucks,'said Darius Šilenskis, General Manager of Klaipėdos Nafta.

Klaipėdos Nafta, the operator of oil and LNG terminals, has entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement with PGNiG in November 2019.

Photo courtesy of Klaipėdos Nafta

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:41:05 UTC
