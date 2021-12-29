Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : PGNiG's pioneering investment on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

12/29/2021 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29.12.2021 PGNiG's pioneering investment on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

The Norwegian company of PGNiG SA launched the first line of the heated gas pipeline serving the Ærfugl field. The installation is unique and opens new prospects for the development of subsea resources.

PGNiG Upstream Norway, together with Aker BP and other licence partners, launched the first line of the Electrically Heat Traced Flowline (EHTF) connecting three production wells of the Ærfugl field with the floating production and storage unit FPSO Skarv. The installation, with a record length of 14.5 km, is intended to prevent the formation of hydrates - an ice-like mixture of water and methane that can accumulate in pipelines posing a threat of blockages.

In the case of Ærfugl the risk of hydrate formation is particularly high. The sea depth at the location where the pipeline is laid is up to 400 m, which means the temperature of water surrounding the installation can drop as low as 3 degrees Celsius. An even more significant risk factor is the considerable distance between the Ærfugl wells and FPSO Skarv. Transporting raw/unprocessed gas over a distance of several kilometres in such conditions means long exposure to low temperatures, thus increases the likelihood of hydrate formation.

­'The gas pipeline commissioned by PGNiG Upstream Norway is the longest installation of this type in the world and the first one longer than 1.5 kilometres. The success of the project opens new perspectives for the development of offshore deposits,' emphasised Paweł Majewski, President of the Management Board of PGNiG SA, the company which owns PGNiG Upstream Norway. 'Thanks to EHTF technology, it will be possible to connect even remote fields to already existing production infrastructure of in a more cost and energy effective manner than with other solutions already used to mitigate risk of hydrate formation,. This will not only allow for cheaper development and operation of remote deposits, but will also reduce the total carbon footprint associated with their exploitation,' added Mr. Majewski.

The environmental objectives were an important criterion during the design process of the EHTF. The licence partners aimed to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency of the installation. Electricity is used to heat the pipeline through a wires mounted in an insulated space between the inner and outer pipe. The insulation not only reduces the consumption of electricity but helps protect the surrounding environment against thermal radiation.

Extensive use of already existing infrastructure for exploration of new deposits is an important element of PGNiG's operational strategy on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In addition to Ærfugl, the Gråsel field is also connected to the FPSO Skarv, and there are plans to tie in wells in the Shrek and Alve Nord fields. The Duva field, which commenced production in August 2021, is served by the infrastructure of the neighbouring Gjøa field.

Ærfugl is a gas-condensate field with recoverable reserves estimated at approx. 274.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). There are still ca. 210 million boe to be extracted. PGNiG Upstream Norway holds an 11.9% interest in the Ærfugl licence, and 15% in Ærfugl Nord. The operator is Aker BP (23.8%) and the other partners are Equinor Energy (36.2%) and Wintershall DEA (28.1%).

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
05:07aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG's pioneering investment on the Norwegian Cont..
PU
12/27Stuck in reverse? Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
RE
12/24Putin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
12/24Russian gas goes east via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fourth day
RE
12/23Russia's Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany
RE
12/23Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 3rd day
RE
12/22Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline reversed for second day
RE
12/22Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline run in reverse for second day
RE
12/21Poland's PGNiG says Gazprom is fulfilling its contract
RE
12/21Poland's pgnig, asked about reverse gas flows on yamal pipeline, says its gas contract ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 53 998 M 13 257 M 13 257 M
Net income 2021 3 474 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2021 2 303 M 565 M 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 34 601 M 8 520 M 8 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24 527
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,99 PLN
Average target price 7,35 PLN
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pawel Majewski Chairman-Management Board
Przemyslaw Waclawski Finance Director
Bartlomiej Gabriel Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Operations Director
Piotr Sprzaczak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.6.53%8 520
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 894 523
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.32%157 478
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.83%134 808
TOTALENERGIES SE28.20%133 563
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM62.43%110 775