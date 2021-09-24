Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : PGNiG to acquire 21 licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

09/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24.09.2021 PGNiG to acquire 21 licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

PGNiG Upstream Norway has just received approval from Norwegian authorities to acquire all assets of INEOS E&P Norge. Once the transaction is completed, the PGNiG Group will acquire a portfolio of promising upstream assets, set to meaningfully contribute to the delivery of its strategic objectives in natural gas production.

The Norwegian authorities have given a green light to the acquisition by PGNiG Upstream Norway of all INEOS E&P Norge assets, including interests in 21 licences. As a result, the company may now consummate the agreement concluded with the INEOS Group in March 2021. The estimated payment upon completion of the transaction will be approx. USD 323 million (approx. PLN 1.27bn) versus initially agreed USD 615m for the contractual transaction date of January 1st 2021. The difference is attributable to the reduction of the initially agreed price by income generated by INEOS E&P Norge over the first nine months of the year.

'The transaction terms are very favourable, demonstrating PGNiG's competence in E&P sector deals. The purchase of INEOS E&P Norge's licences will allow us to achieve one of our strategic objectives related to security and diversification of gas supplies, while being an investment in promising and highly profitable assets,' said Paweł Majewski, President of the PGNiG S.A. Management Board. The company is the sole owner of PGNiG Upstream Norway.

The purchased licences include producing fields: Ormen Lange (14%) Marulk (30%) and Alve (15%). The key asset is Ormen Lange, the second largest gas field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. As part of the transation, PGNiG Upstream Norway will also acquire an 8.2% interest in the Nyhamna gas processing plant (8.2%), which receives the output of Ormen Lange and Aasta Hansteen, among other fields.

The transaction will significantly increase hydrocarbon reserves allocated to PGNiG Upstream Norway to 331 mboe (as of 1.1.2021). The company will also increase its annual gas production by approximately 1.5 bcm. Taking into account the projected production volumes from the previously acquired licences, next year the PGNiG Group's output of natural gas from the Norwegian Continental Shelf will reach approximately 2.5 bcm. This means that the target set in the Group's Strategy for 2017-2022 will be met.

Once the Baltic Pipe becomes operational, gas produced by PGNiG Upstream Norway will be transported to Poland, enhancing gas supply diversification and strengthening the country's energy security.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
04:32pPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG to acquire 21 licences on the Norwegian Conti..
PU
09/22POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG SA and PST were granted participation in the ..
PU
09/15Polish ruling party set to renew bid for passage of media reform bill
RE
09/02POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG will purchase more natural gas from Venture G..
PU
09/02Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo S.A. Conclusion of Annexes to the Lng Supply Co..
CI
09/02Venture Global LNG and PGNiG Finalize Expansion of LNG Partnership
CI
09/02Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
09/02PGNIG : fast revenue growth and solid net profit in H1 2021
PU
08/30POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG and ERU to commence joint E&P operations in U..
PU
08/30Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. signed an agreement to acquire 85% stake i..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 49 280 M 12 538 M 12 538 M
Net income 2021 3 843 M 978 M 978 M
Net cash 2021 230 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 35 363 M 8 984 M 8 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 24 648
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,17 PLN
Average target price 7,23 PLN
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pawel Majewski Chairman-Management Board
Przemyslaw Waclawski Finance Director
Bartlomiej Gabriel Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Operations Director
Piotr Sprzaczak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.11.26%9 078
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 610
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC22.98%162 202
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED58.33%160 437
TOTALENERGIES SE12.27%122 795
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.50%111 507