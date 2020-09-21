Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Surge in gas production volume from the PGNiG Group's Norwegian assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT

PGNiG Upstream Norway has signed an agreement with A/S Norske Shell to acquire interests in Kvitebjørn and Valemon, two producing fields in the North Sea. Following the transaction, the PGNiG Group's own gas production in Norway will increase to 0.9 bcm in 2021, up 45% on 2019.

Gas produced from the new fields, along with volumes resulting from the previous acquisitions made by PGNiG's Norwegian subsidiary between 2017 and 2020, will be sent to Poland after the Baltic Pipe link is launched.

'This latest transaction involving assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf is closely in line with the PGNiG Group's strategy. Its purpose is to diversify gas supplies and improve Poland's energy security in reliance on our own reserves. As with the transaction completed earlier this year whereby we increased our interest in the Gina Krog field, also this acquisition will translate into an immediate and substantial increase in gas volumes produced by our subsidiary on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with a positive effect on the PGNiG Group's overall operating performance,' said Jerzy Kwieciński, President of the ManagementBoard of PGNiG SA, the sole owner of PGNiG Upstream Norway.

Following the transaction, PGNiG Upstream Norway (PUN) will come to hold, as a licence partner, a 6.45% interest in the Kvitebjørn field and a 3.225% in the Valemon field. The company will additionally acquire a stake in the infrastructure used to transport hydrocarbons produced from these fields. According to PUN's estimates, the acquisition will bring about a step increase in its average daily production of hydrocarbons (both oil and gas), of about 30%.

Both newly acquired fields contain predominantly natural gas. Their target gas output in 2020 attributable to the interests acquired from Shell represents approximately 70% of PUN's current production volume in Norway. Therefore, the transaction will result in an immediate increase of the company's own gas production - in 2021 it will be nearly 30% above the previous forecast, having grown by almost a half compared with PUN's gas output in 2019. According to the company's estimates, in 2023-2028 (i.e. after the launch of the Baltic Pipe), the two fields will deliver approximately 0.2 bcm of gas annually to the company.

The Kvitebjørn field is located in the northern part of the North Sea, with the water depth of 190 metres. Kvitebjørn was discovered in 1994, while the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) was approved in 2000. The field has been in production since 2004 using a fixed platform with fully integrated drilling modules. The extracted gas is sent via a subsea pipeline to the Kollsnes terminal, while the condensate is transported via a branch of Troll Oil Pipeline II to the Mongstad terminal.

The Valemon field is located immediately west of Kvitebjørn, with the water depth of 135 metres. Valemon was discovered in 1985, the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) was approved in 2011, and production commenced in 2015. The field has been developed by means of a fixed platform with a simplified hydrocarbon separation process, operated remotely from land. Its condensate and gas output is carried via a pipeline to the Kvitebjørn field, and then via a subsea pipeline to the Mongstad processing terminal.

The agreement with Shell is yet to be approved by the Norwegian petroleum and tax authorities, but once the transaction is completed PGNiG Upstream Norway's asset portfolio will be expanded to include another four licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, adding up to a total of 32 licences. A rapid pace of acquisitions over the past four years has increased the Company's oil and gas reserves from 80 to approximately 200 mmboe.

PGNiG Upstream Norway is already producing oil and gas from seven fields: Skarv, Morvin, Vale, Vilje, Gina Krog, Skogul and Aerfugl, while development and assessment work is under way on five more deposits: Duva, Tommeliten Alpha, King Lear, Aerfugl Outer and Shrek.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
07:40aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Surge in gas production volume from the P..
PU
09/03POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 45/2020
PU
09/01POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : New integrated report - get to know PGNiG..
PU
08/28POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Toyota and PGNiG set to jointly advance h..
PU
08/28POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : CCGT unit at Stalowa Wola CHP plant synch..
PU
08/26POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG has received its second LNG deliver..
PU
08/20PGNIG GROUP : net profit up to over PLN 5.9bn in H1 2020
PU
08/20POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Press Release
CO
08/17POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : half-yearly earnings release
08/10PKN to ask for EU approval for PGNiG merger this year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 348 M 10 170 M 10 170 M
Net income 2020 7 167 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
Net cash 2020 1 666 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,33x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 26 950 M 7 176 M 7 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 24 834
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,97 PLN
Last Close Price 4,66 PLN
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerzy Kwiecinski Chief Executive Officer
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Vice President-Operations
Przemyslaw Waclawski Chief Financial Officer
Slawomir Borowiec Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.7.76%7 176
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.82%1 969 092
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-35.55%109 004
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-56.24%102 791
TOTAL SE-36.77%97 021
GAZPROM-29.17%56 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group