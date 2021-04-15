Log in
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 14/2021

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Current Report No. 14/2021

2021.04.15 16:41

Warsaw, April 15th 2021
President of URE's decision on change to Retail Tariff of PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny
Current Report No. 14/2021
The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. ('PGNiG') has been notified of the approval, by way of the President of the Energy Regulatory Office's ('President of URE') decision of April 15th, 2021 of the change to Tariff of PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny Gas Fuel Trading Tariff No. 10 ('Retail Tariff').
The average increase of gas fuel price in the changed Retail Tariff relative to the previous PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny retail tariff for all tariff groups amounts to 5.6%. Subscription fees remain unchanged. The Retail Tariff applies only to household clients.
The change in Retail Tariff will apply from May 1st until December 31st, 2021.
Detailed information on the approved tariff are available on www.ure.gov.pl and in Biuletyn Branżowy URE - Paliwa gazowe.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
