  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : PGNiG Group to test new predictive maintenance technologies in heat generation

05/13/2021 | 03:36am EDT
13.05.2021 PGNiG Group to test new predictive maintenance technologies in heat generation

Models to predict potential equipment failures will support the operation of a gas-fired unit at the Żerań Combined Heat and Power Plant operated by PGNiG TERMIKA. This is another initiative born from PGNiG's engagement with startups.

The pilot predictive maintenance project will be run by PGNiG in partnership with ReliaSol. The project's objectives will be to develop predictive analytical models for a new gas-fired boiler as well as a failure detection model, and to check the effectiveness of the models based on historical data.

'The use of artificial intelligence to analyse data and develop advanced algorithms would give energy companies the ability to monitor plant performance and to respond before any malfunction occurs. We can predict a potential failure and avoid the consequences of unexpected downtime. This is extremely important for maintaining process continuity in heat generation and other sectors,'said Arkadiusz Sekściński, PGNiG's Vice-President for Development. 'During the pilot phase, we will work with a startup that was previously engaged in one of our acceleration programmes,' he added.

PGNiG TERMIKA will provide ReliaSol with historical process, unit operation and maintenance data relating to all unwanted incidents and maintenance work performed on the new gas-fired boiler. Based on that data, a predictive analytical model and a failure detection model will be developed. It will then be possible to run a check through the historical data set to find out how many failures could have been predicted and determine the false alert rate.

'The project will be implemented on a power generation asset of PGNiG TERMIKA, namely a boiler with a thermal capacity of 130 MWt - one of the three new gas-fired peak-load reserve boilers located at the Żerań CHP Plant. The initiative is therefore intended to support the company's principal business. The project deliverables are expected to optimise the planning of overhaul and maintenance work and, in particular, to reduce the number of outages for emergency repairs resulting from natural wear and tear of the boiler's structural parts. They will also support the process of deploying our maintenance resources and improve cost effectiveness,' stressed Jarosław Maślany, Vice-President of the Management Board of PGNiG TERMIKA, Operations.

If the pilot tests deliver positive results, the most effective predictive models will be recommended for implementation at PGNiG TERMIKA. This should contribute to enhanced productivity and efficiency, while extending the plant's lifetime. Minimising the risk of unplanned downtime will enable more accurate forecasting of spare part requirements, bringing down the plant's operating costs.

ReliaSol was engaged in the IDEA Global HugeTech acceleration programme, partnered by PGNiG. It is also one of the startups selected to cooperate with the PGNiG Group on innovative pilot projects. Recently, PGNiG has also partnered with the KPT ScaleUP accelerator operated by the Kraków Technology Park. Both operate within the framework of a governmental acceleration programme co-financed by European funds, operated by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development. Previously, PGNiG teamed up with the Startup Hub Poland Foundation to implement a support project intended for foreign startups operating in Poland. The Company has its own startup acceleration arm operating under the InnVento brand. For PGNiG the accelerator programmes are a source of innovative projects that are at a late or advanced development stage.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 759 M 12 435 M 12 435 M
Net income 2021 3 104 M 825 M 825 M
Net cash 2021 950 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 38 588 M 10 254 M 10 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 608
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,82 PLN
Last Close Price 6,68 PLN
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pawel Majewski President-Management Board
Przemyslaw Waclawski Chief Financial Officer
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Vice President-Operations
Grzegorz Tchorek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.20.50%10 254
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 908 113
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.90%148 335
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED30.42%123 348
TOTAL SE11.33%122 940
GAZPROM13.79%77 268