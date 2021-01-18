Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd.    600048   CNE000001ND1

POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

(600048)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poly Developments and : & Holdings 2020 Net Profit Rose 3.4%

01/18/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

Poly Developments & Holdings Group Co. said its 2020 net profit edged up 3.4% from a year earlier, thanks to higher sales.

The Chinese developer's net profit was 28.91 billion yuan ($4.46 billion), it said Monday.

Revenue rose 3.9% to CNY245.26 billion, mainly driven by sales recognition from completed property projects during the year.

Meanwhile, contracted sales grew 8.9% to CNY502.85 billion, Poly Developments said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. 0.32% 15.52 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.29% 6.4992 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
All news about POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
05:12aPOLY DEVELOPMENTS AND : & Holdings 2020 Net Profit Rose 3.4%
DJ
2020China Merchants Land to Invest $247 Million More in Mixed-Use Development Pro..
MT
2020Poly Developments' Property Sales Surge 37% in October to Over $8 Billion
MT
2020POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP : quaterly earnings release
2020POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP : half-yearly earnings release
2020POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP : quaterly earnings release
2020POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP : annual earnings release
2020POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP : Slide show results
CO
2020POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP : Annual results
CO
2018In some Chinese cities, authorities reduce curbs on new apartment pre-sales
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 289 B 44 511 M 44 511 M
Net income 2020 32 198 M 4 962 M 4 962 M
Net Debt 2020 181 B 27 962 M 27 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,74x
Yield 2020 5,72%
Capitalization 186 B 28 665 M 28 623 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 56 811
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 20,29 CNY
Last Close Price 15,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ping Liu General Manager & Director
Guang Ju Song Chairman
Jun Fu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dong Li Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Gao Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.90%28 665
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.60%40 588
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.06%33 326
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.50%28 695
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.18%27 908
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.07%24 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ