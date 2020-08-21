Poly Property Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT 0 08/21/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD. 保 利 物 業 服 務 股 份 有 限 公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 06049) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT Reference is made to the 2019 annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 published by Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on 22 April 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report. Reference is made to the disclosure regarding net proceeds from the Listing in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis - Proceeds of the Listing" in the 2019 Annual Report. The Company would like to supplement the following information regarding the expected timetable for the usage of the unutilised net proceeds. Details of the planned use and actual use of the net proceeds from the Listing Date to 31 December 2019 are as follows: Net proceeds Net proceeds Expected timetable actually unutilised for the usage of Planned use of the Net utilised as of as of the unutilised net net proceeds as stated Percentage of proceeds for 31 December 31 December proceeds as of in the Prospectus net proceeds planned use 2019 2019 31 December 2019 (HK$ in (HK$ in (HK$ in millions) millions) millions) To pursue selective strategic 57% 2,578.4 0 2,578.4 On or before investment and acquisition 31 December 2022 opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of the Group's property management business To further develop the Group's 15% 678.5 0 678.5 On or before value-added services 31 December 2022 - 1 - Net proceeds Net proceeds Expected timetable Planned use of the Net actually unutilised for the usage of utilised as of as of the unutilised net net proceeds as stated Percentage of proceeds for 31 December 31 December proceeds as of in the Prospectus net proceeds planned use 2019 2019 31 December 2019 (HK$ in (HK$ in (HK$ in millions) millions) millions) To upgrade the Group's systems 18% 814.2 0 814.2 On or before for digitisation and smart 31 December 2022 management Working capital and general 10% 452.4 0 452.4 N/A corporate purpose Total 100% 4,523.5 0 4,523.5 Since the Company exercised the over-allotment option in full and issued 20,000,000 H Shares on 17 January 2020, the net proceeds from the Listing increased from HK$4,523.5 million to HK$5,218.2 million, which will be allocated and used in accordance with the above purposes and proportions on or before 31 December 2022. The supplementary information contained in this announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged. By Order of the Board POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD. Huang Hai Chairman of the Board and non-executive Director Guangzhou, PRC, 21 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Hai and Mr. Hu Zaixin; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Jiahe and Ms. Wu Lanyu; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Ms. Tan Yan and Mr. Wang Peng. - 2 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Poly Property Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 08:50:05 UTC 0 All news about POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 04:51a POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Supplemental announcement to the 2019 annual report PU 07/23 POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Change of company name and stock short name PU 03/20 POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. : annual earnings release