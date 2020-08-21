Log in
(6049)
Poly Property Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

08/21/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.

保 利 物 業 服 務 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06049)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the 2019 annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 published by Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on 22 April 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

Reference is made to the disclosure regarding net proceeds from the Listing in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis - Proceeds of the Listing" in the 2019 Annual Report. The Company would like to supplement the following information regarding the expected timetable for the usage of the unutilised net proceeds.

Details of the planned use and actual use of the net proceeds from the Listing Date to 31 December 2019 are as follows:

Net proceeds

Net proceeds

Expected timetable

actually

unutilised

for the usage of

Planned use of the

Net

utilised as of

as of

the unutilised net

net proceeds as stated

Percentage of

proceeds for

31 December

31 December

proceeds as of

in the Prospectus

net proceeds

planned use

2019

2019

31 December 2019

(HK$ in

(HK$ in

(HK$ in

millions)

millions)

millions)

To pursue selective strategic

57%

2,578.4

0

2,578.4

On or before

investment and acquisition

31 December 2022

opportunities and to further

develop strategic alliances

and expand the scale of

the Group's property

management business

To further develop the Group's

15%

678.5

0

678.5

On or before

value-added services

31 December 2022

- 1 -

Net proceeds

Net proceeds

Expected timetable

Planned use of the

Net

actually

unutilised

for the usage of

utilised as of

as of

the unutilised net

net proceeds as stated

Percentage of

proceeds for

31 December

31 December

proceeds as of

in the Prospectus

net proceeds

planned use

2019

2019

31 December 2019

(HK$ in

(HK$ in

(HK$ in

millions)

millions)

millions)

To upgrade the Group's systems

18%

814.2

0

814.2

On or before

for digitisation and smart

31 December 2022

management

Working capital and general

10%

452.4

0

452.4

N/A

corporate purpose

Total

100%

4,523.5

0

4,523.5

Since the Company exercised the over-allotment option in full and issued 20,000,000 H Shares on 17 January 2020, the net proceeds from the Listing increased from HK$4,523.5 million to HK$5,218.2 million, which will be allocated and used in accordance with the above purposes and proportions on or before 31 December 2022.

The supplementary information contained in this announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.

Huang Hai

Chairman of the Board and non-executive Director

Guangzhou, PRC, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Hai and Mr. Hu Zaixin; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Jiahe and Ms. Wu Lanyu; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Ms. Tan Yan and Mr. Wang Peng.

- 2 -

Poly Property Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020
