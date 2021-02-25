Poly Property : RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Han Qingtao, being advanced in retirement age, has decided to retire as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25 February 2021.

Mr. Hang Qingtao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters concerning the aforesaid retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Han for his invaluable contribution to the Group in the past years.

