Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Poly Property Group Co., Limited    119   HK0119000674

POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED

(119)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poly Property : RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

02/25/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00119)

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Han Qingtao, being advanced in retirement age, has decided to retire as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25 February 2021.

Mr. Hang Qingtao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters concerning the aforesaid retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Han for his invaluable contribution to the Group in the past years.

By order of the Board

Poly Property Group Co., Limited

Zhang Bingnan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Bingnan, Mr. Xue Ming, Mr. Wang Jian, Mr. Ye Liwen and Mr. Zhu Weirong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ip Chun Chung, Robert, Mr. Choy Shu Kwan, Miss Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia and Mr. Wong Ka Lun.

Disclaimer

Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 08:45:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED
03:46aPOLY PROPERTY : Retirement of director
PU
02/09BISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Shares Jump 6% on Appointment of Former Titan Pe..
MT
01/11POLY PROPERTY : logs $8 Billion Property Sales in 2020
MT
2020POLY PROPERTY : Sells $500 Million of 4% Bonds Due in 2025
MT
2020POLY PROPERTY : Books 10-Month Contracted Sales of About $6.49 Billion
MT
2020POLY PROPERTY : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report for t..
PU
2020POLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the seven months ended 31 july 2020
PU
2020POLY PROPERTY : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
2020POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020POLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the two months ended 29 february 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 39 944 M 5 152 M 5 152 M
Net income 2019 3 833 M 494 M 494 M
Net Debt 2019 39 325 M 5 072 M 5 072 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,10x
Yield 2019 6,47%
Capitalization 8 641 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 761
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poly Property Group Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,36 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Bingnan Zhang Chairman
Shu Kwan Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Chung Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Fan Sylvia Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED3.96%1 114
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.00%45 216
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.94%33 021
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.97%30 300
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.32%27 475
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.68%26 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ