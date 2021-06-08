Poly Property Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB21.0 Billion for the Five Months Ended 31 May 2021
Poly Property Group Co., Limited, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the 'Group') have recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB21.0 billion and contracted area sold of approximately 1,102,000 square metres for the five months ended 31 May 2021.
