  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Poly Property Group Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    119   HK0119000674

POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED

(119)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poly Property : Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB21.0 Billion for the Five Months Ended 31 May 2021

06/08/2021 | 10:37am BST
Poly Property Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB21.0 Billion for the Five Months Ended 31 May 2021

2021-6-8

Poly Property Group Co., Limited, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the 'Group') have recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB21.0 billion and contracted area sold of approximately 1,102,000 square metres for the five months ended 31 May 2021.

Disclaimer

Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31 281 M 4 032 M 2 847 M
Net income 2020 1 880 M 242 M 171 M
Net Debt 2020 46 203 M 5 955 M 4 204 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,42x
Yield 2020 5,64%
Capitalization 8 092 M 1 043 M 736 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poly Property Group Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Bingnan Zhang Chairman
Chun Chung Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Fan Sylvia Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED-2.64%1 043
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.00%44 083
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.54%35 458
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.09%32 590
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.78%26 423
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.54%25 963