Poly Property Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB28.4 Billion for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024

2024/7/8|Return

In June 2024, the Group achieved contracted sales value of approximately RMB7.4 billion. The contracted area sold was approximately 347 thousand sq. m., with contracted average selling price of approximately RMB21,298 per sq. m..



As at the end of June 2024, the Group achieved contracted sales value of approximately RMB28.4 billion. The contracted area sold was approximately 1,114 thousand sq. m., with contracted average selling price of approximately RMB25,537 per sq. m..