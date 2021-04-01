Poly Property Services : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING 04/01/2021 | 09:08am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD. 保利物業服務股份有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 06049) CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING Reference is made to the prospectus of Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 9 December 2019 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the global offering (the "Global Offering") and the listing of the H Shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus. USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE PROSPECTUS As disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering for the following purposes: Approximately 57% will be used to pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of our property management business;

Approximately 15% will be used to further develop our value-added services;

value-added services; Approximately 18% will be used to upgrade our systems for digitisation and smart management; and

Approximately 10% will be used for working capital and general corporate purpose. - 1 - Net proceeds from the Global Offering amounted to approximately HK$5,218.2 million after exercising the Over-Allotment Option in full and deducting the underwriting fees and relevant expenses. As of the date of this announcement, the Group has used approximately HK$99.8 million of the proceeds strictly in accordance with the use of proceeds from the Global Offering as set out in the Prospectus. The unutilised net proceeds amount to approximately HK$5,118.4 million. The use of proceeds from the Global Offering as at the date of this announcement is as follows: Net proceeds Expected Planned use of the Original actually Net proceeds timetable for utilised as of unutilised as of the usage of net proceeds as stated percentage of Net proceeds the date of this the date of this the unutilised in the Prospectus net proceeds for planned use announcement announcement net proceeds % HK$ millions HK$ millions HK$ millions To pursue selective strategic 57.0 2,974.4 88.7 2,885.7 On or before investment and acquisition 31 December 2022 opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of the Group's property management business, which includes: (i) General acquisitions of 46.0 2,400.4 0.0 2,400.4 On or before and investments in other 31 December 2022 property management companies (ii) Acquisition of and 11.0 574.0 88.7 485.3 On or before investment in property 31 December 2022 management companies with a focus on non- residential properties Including: acquisition of 7.4 386.1 88.7 297.4 On or before and investment in property 31 December 2022 management companies focusing on public and other properties To further develop the Group's 15.0 782.7 0.0 782.7 On or before value-added services, which 31 December 2022 includes: (i) Investment in companies 9.0 386.1 0.0 386.1 On or before which provide community 31 December 2022 products and services (ii) Upgrade of hardware and 6.0 257.4 0.0 257.4 On or before develop smart community 31 December 2022 and operation services for commercial facilities - 2 - Net proceeds Expected Planned use of the Original actually Net proceeds timetable for utilised as of unutilised as of the usage of net proceeds as stated percentage of Net proceeds the date of this the date of this the unutilised in the Prospectus net proceeds for planned use announcement announcement net proceeds % HK$ millions HK$ millions HK$ millions To upgrade the Group's systems 18.0 939.3 7.4 931.9 On or before for digitisation and smart 31 December 2022 management, which includes: (i) Upgrade of smart terminals 14.0 730.5 2.1 728.4 On or before and Internet of Things 31 December 2022 platform Including: establishment 2.8 146.1 2.1 144.0 On or before of unified smart carpark 31 December 2022 system to realise integrated management and enable smart access with facial recognition in addition to the existing identification via plate number (ii) Other digital and smart 4.0 208.7 5.3 203.4 On or before management related use 31 December 2022 Including: establishment 2.6 135.7 5.3 130.4 On or before and development of 31 December 2022 internal information sharing platform and database to achieve interconnection among the main components of our systems for digitisation and smart management to enhance management efficiency Working capital and 10.0 521.8 3.7 518.1 N/A general corporate purpose Total 100.0 5,218.2 99.8 5,118.4 - 3 - CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS The Board approved the change in the intended use and allocation of the net proceeds from the Global Offering. Details of the revised use of the net proceeds are set out below: Net proceeds Revised net Expected Revised Net proceeds actually proceeds timetable for Revised use of utilised as of unutilised as of the usage of percentage of for revised the date of this the date of this the unutilised the net proceeds net proceeds planned use announcement announcement net proceeds % HK$ millions HK$ millions HK$ millions To pursue selective strategic 37.0 1,930.7 88.7 1,842.0 On or before investment and acquisition 31 December 2022 opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of the Group's property management and value-added services businesses, which include acquiring or investing in companies engaged in businesses related to property management or value-added services, or forming joint ventures with such companies, and investing in related industrial funds with business collaborative partners To further develop the Group's 35.0 1,826.4 0.0 1,826.4 On or before value-added services, which 31 December 2022 include the development of value-added products and services related to daily scenarios such as communities, commercial offices and urban management, as well as assets, the upgrading of hardware and the development of smart community and commercial facilities operation services, and the development of value-added services related to commercial operations such as office buildings - 4 - Net proceeds Revised net Expected Revised Net proceeds actually proceeds timetable for Revised use of utilised as of unutilised as of the usage of percentage of for revised the date of this the date of this the unutilised the net proceeds net proceeds planned use announcement announcement net proceeds % HK$ millions HK$ millions HK$ millions To upgrade the Group's systems 18.0 939.3 7.4 931.9 On or before of digitisation and smart 31 December 2022 management, which include the purchase and upgrading of hardware for building smart terminals and Internet of Things platforms, the construction and development of internal information sharing platforms and databases, the recruitment and development of professional and technical staff and information management teams, and the commencement of R&D for innovative applications related to the Group's business Working capital and 10.0 521.8 3.7 518.1 N/A general corporate purpose Total 100.0 5,218.2 99.8 5,118.4 REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS Since its listing, the Company has, in the course of promoting the implementation of its "Comprehensive Property" strategy, continued to increase its market-oriented expansion to enhance and optimize its business scale, to further extend the boundaries, depth and breadth of its property management service offering and tap into the blue ocean of value-added services. The Group also actively keeps abreast of any potential market opportunities and trials and reasonably arranges innovative businesses so that the Company can develop value-added products and services related to daily scenarios such as communities, commercial offices and urban management, as well as assets. Based on the above considerations and the following reasons, in order to enhance the efficiency of the use of the proceeds, to capture market opportunities for business development in a timely manner, to balance the use of proceeds in a more reasonable and scientific manner while aligning with the Company's business development needs, coupled with changes in external environmental factors, the Board proposed to adjust the original scope of use and allocation ratio of the proceeds from the Global Offering in the Prospectus as follows: - 5 - Expanding the depth and breadth of value-added services

In order to further deepen the substance of value-added services and improve the quality of existing value-added services, and to better create value for the shareholders, the Company proposed to cancel the original sub-category of "To further develop the value- added services" and to consolidate, expand and revise its scope as "To further develop value-added products and services related to daily scenarios such as communities, commercial offices and urban management, as well as assets, the upgrading of hardware and the development of smart community and commercial facilities operation services, and the development of value-added services related to commercial operations such as office buildings", and increase the proportion of proceeds to be used for the value- added services from 15% to 35%. The Company will still maintain its strategic stability and strictly comply with its principles such as industry prioritisation while leveraging its strength from its capital scale and branding as well as its service management capabilities to further enhance its management scale and service capability and readjust its deployment in the industry. The Company will also actively identify suitable projects in the value-added services sector, including opportunities for business development in the areas of office buildings and urban services, for the purpose of gradually strengthening the Company's market-oriented solicitation of business and operation management capabilities in those relevant businesses. Capturing more favourable investment opportunities

In respect of acquisition and investment opportunities, in view of the considerable time required to identify targets in the market that are in line with the Company's development strategies in terms of their business scope and scale, and for the purpose of better utilising its financial resources and capturing more favourable investment opportunities, the Company proposed to cancel the original sub-category of investment and acquisition, and to consolidate, expand and revise its scope as "To pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of the Group's property management and value-added services businesses, which include acquiring or investing in companies engaged in businesses related to property management or value-added services, or forming joint ventures with such companies, and investing in related industrial funds with business collaborative partners". The Company also proposed to reduce the proportion of proceeds for this purpose from 57% to 37%. The Company will continue to actively identify suitable investment and acquisition targets. If the Company is to enter into any agreement or arrangement on relevant investments or acquisitions, the Company will comply with the applicable requirements under the Listing Rules. - 6 - 3. Accelerating the upgrading of digital and smart management systems In addition, in view of the rapid development and iterative update of information technology, the original sub-category of the use of proceeds has limited the practical operation. Therefore, in order to provide more flexibility in the use of proceeds, the Company proposed to cancel the original sub-category of "To upgrade the Group's systems for digitisation and smart management" and consolidate and revise it as "To upgrade the Group's systems of digitisation and smart management, which include the purchase and upgrading of hardware for building smart terminals and Internet of Things platforms, the construction and development of internal information sharing platforms and databases, the recruitment and development of professional and technical staff and information management teams, and the commencement of R&D for innovative applications related to the Group's business". The Board considers that the change of use of net proceeds is fair and reasonable and will enable the Group to meet its needs of utilising proceeds in a more efficient and flexible manner. The Board is also of the opinion that there is no material change in the nature of the Group's business as set out in the Prospectus, and the proposed change of use of net proceeds shall not have any material adverse impact on the operations of the Group and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. By Order of the Board POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD. Huang Hai Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director Guangzhou, PRC, 1 April 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Hai, Mr. Liu Ping and Mr. Hu Zaixin; the executive Director of the Company is Ms. Wu Lanyu; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Ms. Tan Yan and Mr. Wang Peng. - 7 - Attachments Original document

