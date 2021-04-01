Log in
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.

POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.

(6049)
  Report
04/01/2021 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poly Property Services : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING

04/01/2021 | 09:08am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.

保利物業服務股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06049)

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING

Reference is made to the prospectus of Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 9 December 2019 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the global offering (the "Global Offering") and the listing of the H Shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE PROSPECTUS

As disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering for the following purposes:

  • Approximately 57% will be used to pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of our property management business;
  • Approximately 15% will be used to further develop our value-added services;
  • Approximately 18% will be used to upgrade our systems for digitisation and smart management; and
  • Approximately 10% will be used for working capital and general corporate purpose.

- 1 -

Net proceeds from the Global Offering amounted to approximately HK$5,218.2 million after exercising the Over-Allotment Option in full and deducting the underwriting fees and relevant expenses. As of the date of this announcement, the Group has used approximately HK$99.8 million of the proceeds strictly in accordance with the use of proceeds from the Global Offering as set out in the Prospectus. The unutilised net proceeds amount to approximately HK$5,118.4 million. The use of proceeds from the Global Offering as at the date of this announcement is as follows:

Net proceeds

Expected

Planned use of the

Original

actually

Net proceeds

timetable for

utilised as of

unutilised as of

the usage of

net proceeds as stated

percentage of

Net proceeds

the date of this

the date of this

the unutilised

in the Prospectus

net proceeds

for planned use

announcement

announcement

net proceeds

%

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

To pursue selective strategic

57.0

2,974.4

88.7

2,885.7

On or before

investment and acquisition

31 December 2022

opportunities and to further

develop strategic alliances and

expand the scale of the Group's

property management business,

which includes:

(i) General acquisitions of

46.0

2,400.4

0.0

2,400.4

On or before

and investments in other

31 December 2022

property management

companies

(ii) Acquisition of and

11.0

574.0

88.7

485.3

On or before

investment in property

31 December 2022

management companies

with a focus on non-

residential properties

Including: acquisition of

7.4

386.1

88.7

297.4

On or before

and investment in property

31 December 2022

management companies

focusing on public and

other properties

To further develop the Group's

15.0

782.7

0.0

782.7

On or before

value-added services, which

31 December 2022

includes:

(i) Investment in companies

9.0

386.1

0.0

386.1

On or before

which provide community

31 December 2022

products and services

(ii) Upgrade of hardware and

6.0

257.4

0.0

257.4

On or before

develop smart community

31 December 2022

and operation services for

commercial facilities

- 2 -

Net proceeds

Expected

Planned use of the

Original

actually

Net proceeds

timetable for

utilised as of

unutilised as of

the usage of

net proceeds as stated

percentage of

Net proceeds

the date of this

the date of this

the unutilised

in the Prospectus

net proceeds

for planned use

announcement

announcement

net proceeds

%

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

To upgrade the Group's systems

18.0

939.3

7.4

931.9

On or before

for digitisation and smart

31 December 2022

management, which includes:

(i) Upgrade of smart terminals

14.0

730.5

2.1

728.4

On or before

and Internet of Things

31 December 2022

platform

Including: establishment

2.8

146.1

2.1

144.0

On or before

of unified smart carpark

31 December 2022

system to realise integrated

management and enable

smart access with facial

recognition in addition to

the existing identification

via plate number

(ii) Other digital and smart

4.0

208.7

5.3

203.4

On or before

management related use

31 December 2022

Including: establishment

2.6

135.7

5.3

130.4

On or before

and development of

31 December 2022

internal information

sharing platform and

database to achieve

interconnection among the

main components of our

systems for digitisation

and smart management

to enhance management

efficiency

Working capital and

10.0

521.8

3.7

518.1

N/A

general corporate purpose

Total

100.0

5,218.2

99.8

5,118.4

- 3 -

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

The Board approved the change in the intended use and allocation of the net proceeds from the Global Offering. Details of the revised use of the net proceeds are set out below:

Net proceeds

Revised net

Expected

Revised

Net proceeds

actually

proceeds

timetable for

Revised use of

utilised as of

unutilised as of

the usage of

percentage of

for revised

the date of this

the date of this

the unutilised

the net proceeds

net proceeds

planned use

announcement

announcement

net proceeds

%

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

To pursue selective strategic

37.0

1,930.7

88.7

1,842.0

On or before

investment and acquisition

31 December 2022

opportunities and to further

develop strategic alliances and

expand the scale of the Group's

property management and

value-added services businesses,

which include acquiring or

investing in companies engaged

in businesses related to property

management or value-added

services, or forming joint

ventures with such companies,

and investing in related

industrial funds with business

collaborative partners

To further develop the Group's

35.0

1,826.4

0.0

1,826.4

On or before

value-added services, which

31 December 2022

include the development of

value-added products and

services related to daily

scenarios such as communities,

commercial offices and urban

management, as well as assets,

the upgrading of hardware

and the development of smart

community and commercial

facilities operation services, and

the development of value-added

services related to commercial

operations such as office

buildings

- 4 -

Net proceeds

Revised net

Expected

Revised

Net proceeds

actually

proceeds

timetable for

Revised use of

utilised as of

unutilised as of

the usage of

percentage of

for revised

the date of this

the date of this

the unutilised

the net proceeds

net proceeds

planned use

announcement

announcement

net proceeds

%

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

HK$ millions

To upgrade the Group's systems

18.0

939.3

7.4

931.9

On or before

of digitisation and smart

31 December 2022

management, which include

the purchase and upgrading of

hardware for building smart

terminals and Internet of Things

platforms, the construction

and development of internal

information sharing platforms

and databases, the recruitment

and development of professional

and technical staff and

information management teams,

and the commencement of R&D

for innovative applications

related to the Group's business

Working capital and

10.0

521.8

3.7

518.1

N/A

general corporate purpose

Total

100.0

5,218.2

99.8

5,118.4

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Since its listing, the Company has, in the course of promoting the implementation of its "Comprehensive Property" strategy, continued to increase its market-oriented expansion to enhance and optimize its business scale, to further extend the boundaries, depth and breadth of its property management service offering and tap into the blue ocean of value-added services. The Group also actively keeps abreast of any potential market opportunities and trials and reasonably arranges innovative businesses so that the Company can develop value-added products and services related to daily scenarios such as communities, commercial offices and urban management, as well as assets.

Based on the above considerations and the following reasons, in order to enhance the efficiency of the use of the proceeds, to capture market opportunities for business development in a timely manner, to balance the use of proceeds in a more reasonable and scientific manner while aligning with the Company's business development needs, coupled with changes in external environmental factors, the Board proposed to adjust the original scope of use and allocation ratio of the proceeds from the Global Offering in the Prospectus as follows:

- 5 -

  1. Expanding the depth and breadth of value-added services
    In order to further deepen the substance of value-added services and improve the quality of existing value-added services, and to better create value for the shareholders, the Company proposed to cancel the original sub-category of "To further develop the value- added services" and to consolidate, expand and revise its scope as "To further develop value-added products and services related to daily scenarios such as communities, commercial offices and urban management, as well as assets, the upgrading of hardware and the development of smart community and commercial facilities operation services, and the development of value-added services related to commercial operations such as office buildings", and increase the proportion of proceeds to be used for the value- added services from 15% to 35%. The Company will still maintain its strategic stability and strictly comply with its principles such as industry prioritisation while leveraging its strength from its capital scale and branding as well as its service management capabilities to further enhance its management scale and service capability and readjust its deployment in the industry. The Company will also actively identify suitable projects in the value-added services sector, including opportunities for business development in the areas of office buildings and urban services, for the purpose of gradually strengthening the Company's market-oriented solicitation of business and operation management capabilities in those relevant businesses.
  2. Capturing more favourable investment opportunities
    In respect of acquisition and investment opportunities, in view of the considerable time required to identify targets in the market that are in line with the Company's development strategies in terms of their business scope and scale, and for the purpose of better utilising its financial resources and capturing more favourable investment opportunities, the Company proposed to cancel the original sub-category of investment and acquisition, and to consolidate, expand and revise its scope as "To pursue selective strategic investment and acquisition opportunities and to further develop strategic alliances and expand the scale of the Group's property management and value-added services businesses, which include acquiring or investing in companies engaged in businesses related to property management or value-added services, or forming joint ventures with such companies, and investing in related industrial funds with business collaborative partners". The Company also proposed to reduce the proportion of proceeds for this purpose from 57% to 37%. The Company will continue to actively identify suitable investment and acquisition targets. If the Company is to enter into any agreement or arrangement on relevant investments or acquisitions, the Company will comply with the applicable requirements under the Listing Rules.

- 6 -

3. Accelerating the upgrading of digital and smart management systems

In addition, in view of the rapid development and iterative update of information technology, the original sub-category of the use of proceeds has limited the practical operation. Therefore, in order to provide more flexibility in the use of proceeds, the Company proposed to cancel the original sub-category of "To upgrade the Group's systems for digitisation and smart management" and consolidate and revise it as "To upgrade the Group's systems of digitisation and smart management, which include the purchase and upgrading of hardware for building smart terminals and Internet of Things platforms, the construction and development of internal information sharing platforms and databases, the recruitment and development of professional and technical staff and information management teams, and the commencement of R&D for innovative applications related to the Group's business".

The Board considers that the change of use of net proceeds is fair and reasonable and will enable the Group to meet its needs of utilising proceeds in a more efficient and flexible manner. The Board is also of the opinion that there is no material change in the nature of the Group's business as set out in the Prospectus, and the proposed change of use of net proceeds shall not have any material adverse impact on the operations of the Group and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By Order of the Board

POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.

Huang Hai

Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director

Guangzhou, PRC, 1 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Hai, Mr. Liu Ping and Mr. Hu Zaixin; the executive Director of the Company is Ms. Wu Lanyu; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Ms. Tan Yan and Mr. Wang Peng.

- 7 -

Disclaimer

Poly Property Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 13:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 016 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net income 2020 698 M 106 M 106 M
Net cash 2020 7 893 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 25 186 M 3 843 M 3 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 44 351
Free-Float 25,3%
