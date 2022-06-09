Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Polycab India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLYCAB   INE455K01017

POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED

(POLYCAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
2418.45 INR   -1.50%
12:52aPOLYCAB INDIA : Record Date
PU
05/11Polycab India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Polycab India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polycab India : Record Date

06/09/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED

Polycab House, 771 Mogul Lane, Mahim (W), Mumbai - 400016

CIN: L31300GJ1996PLC114183

Tel : +91 22 2432 7070-74 Fax : +91 22 2432 7075

Email: shares@polycab.com Website: www.polycab.com

Date: June 8, 2022

To

To

Department of Corporate Services,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

C-1,G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 542652 Scrip Symbol: Polycab

ISIN:- INE455K01017

Dear Sir / Madam

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure and Record Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Please be informed that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means (VC/OAVM).

Further, pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday June 23, 2022 to Wednesday, June 29 , 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM.

The Dividend of Rs.14/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021-22, if approved at the 26th Annual General Meeting, would be paid subject to deduction of tax at source, as may be applicable, after June 29, 2022, to those persons or their mandates:

  1. whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, June 22 , 2022 (Record date) in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and
  2. whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission / transposition of shares.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you

Yours Faithfully

For Polycab India Limited

___________________

Manita Carmen A. Gonsalves

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Membership No.: A18321

Address: Polycab House, 771, Mogul Lane,

Mahim (West), Mumbai - 400 016

Registered Office:

Unit No.4, Plot No.105, Halol Vadodara Road

Village Nurpura, Taluka Halol, Panchamahal, Gujarat-389350

Tel : 2676- 227600 / 227700

Disclaimer

Polycab India Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED
12:52aPOLYCAB INDIA : Record Date
PU
05/11Polycab India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Polycab India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Polycab India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/10Polycab India's Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/10Polycab India Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022
CI
04/1529,729,381 Equity Shares of Polycab India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement En..
CI
03/22POLYCAB INDIA : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
01/21TRANSCRIPT : Polycab India Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2022
CI
01/21Polycab India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 139 B 1 787 M 1 787 M
Net income 2023 10 557 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2023 11 585 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 346 B 4 456 M 4 456 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 695
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Polycab India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2 314,10 INR
Average target price 2 735,79 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Inder Thakurdas Jaisinghani Chairman & Managing Director
Gandhar V Tongia Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Khanna President-Accounts & Information Technology
Manita Carmen A Gonsalves Secretary & Compliance Officer
Radhey Shyam Sharma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED-1.95%4 456
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.69%94 332
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.94%77 059
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.86%58 019
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.55%54 360
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.02%37 722