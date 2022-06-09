Polycab India : Record Date

POLYCAB INDIA LIMITED

Polycab House, 771 Mogul Lane, Mahim (W), Mumbai - 400016

CIN: L31300GJ1996PLC114183

Tel : +91 22 2432 7070-74 Fax : +91 22 2432 7075

Email: shares@polycab.com Website: www.polycab.com

Date: June 8, 2022 To To Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, C-1,G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 542652 Scrip Symbol: Polycab

ISIN:- INE455K01017

Dear Sir / Madam

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure and Record Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Please be informed that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means (VC/OAVM).

Further, pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday June 23, 2022 to Wednesday, June 29 , 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM.

The Dividend of Rs.14/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021-22, if approved at the 26th Annual General Meeting, would be paid subject to deduction of tax at source, as may be applicable, after June 29, 2022, to those persons or their mandates:

whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, June 22 , 2022 (Record date) in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission / transposition of shares.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you

Yours Faithfully

For Polycab India Limited

___________________

Manita Carmen A. Gonsalves

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Membership No.: A18321

