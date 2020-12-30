Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Polygiene AB (publ.)    POLYG   SE0007692157

POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)

(POLYG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polygiene : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB

12/30/2020 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on directed issue of shares

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 10 December 2020 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 1,025,641.10 through new issue of not more than 10,256,411 shares. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new shares may only be subscribed for by Pareto Securities AB, on behalf of Swedish as well as international and well-renowned investors. Through the directed issue, the company will receive approximately SEK 280 million before deduction of transaction costs. The net proceeds are intended to be used to finance the cash part of the purchase price in the acquisition of Addmaster Holdings Limited, transaction costs and working capital requirements.

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on issue of new shares in kindThe meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 10 December 2020 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 456,417.40 through new issue of not more than 4,564,174 shares. The new shares shall only be subscribed for by the shareholders of Addmaster Holdings Limited, whereby payment for shares subscribed for shall be made by way of assets contributed in kind, consisting of shares in Addmaster Holdings Limited.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 30 December 2020, at 12:00 CET.

Disclaimer

Polygiene AB published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:12:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
06:13aPOLYGIENE : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
PU
06:01aPOLYGIENE : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
AQ
12/18POLYGIENE : Information about the AGM and appointed Nomination Committee in Poly..
AQ
12/10POLYGIENE : Notice of extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
PU
12/10POLYGIENE : Notice of extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
AQ
12/10POLYGIENE : carries out a directed new share issue of SEK 280 million, condition..
PU
12/10POLYGIENE : carries out a directed new share issue of SEK 280 million, condition..
AQ
12/10POLYGIENE AB : (publ) intends to carry out a directed new share issue as part of..
AQ
12/10POLYGIENE AB : (publ) acquires the leading UK based additive company Addmaster
AQ
12/04POLYGIENE : and Eye-care innovator Body Doctor now increase the range of soothin..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 87,0 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2020 22,0 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 174x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 786 M 95,8 M 96,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 100%
Chart POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Polygiene AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 38,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrika Bjork Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Jonas Valdemar Wollin Chairman
Nina Forsvall Chief Financial Officer
Dane Momcilovic Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Röme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)330.34%96
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE23.80%316 171
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.52.47%46 038
VF CORPORATION-14.26%33 057
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED116.70%16 139
MONCLER S.P.A.25.53%15 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ