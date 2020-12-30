Polygiene : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on directed issue of shares

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 10 December 2020 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 1,025,641.10 through new issue of not more than 10,256,411 shares. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new shares may only be subscribed for by Pareto Securities AB, on behalf of Swedish as well as international and well-renowned investors. Through the directed issue, the company will receive approximately SEK 280 million before deduction of transaction costs. The net proceeds are intended to be used to finance the cash part of the purchase price in the acquisition of Addmaster Holdings Limited, transaction costs and working capital requirements.

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on issue of new shares in kindThe meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 10 December 2020 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 456,417.40 through new issue of not more than 4,564,174 shares. The new shares shall only be subscribed for by the shareholders of Addmaster Holdings Limited, whereby payment for shares subscribed for shall be made by way of assets contributed in kind, consisting of shares in Addmaster Holdings Limited.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 30 December 2020, at 12:00 CET.