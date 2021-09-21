Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Polygiene AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLYG   SE0007692157

POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)

(POLYG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 09/21 08:29:02 am
30.4 SEK   -2.56%
08:43aPOLYGIENE : 4 ways to recycle and repurpose your clothes
PU
09/13POLYGIENE : Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
MT
09/13POLYGIENE : New CMO joins Polygiene
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polygiene : 4 ways to recycle and repurpose your clothes

09/21/2021 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every September, Recycling Week reminds us to be more conscious of what we do with clothes and other garments that cannot be used anymore. Recycling Week aims to encourage the public to recycle more by demonstrating the benefits of recycling items found around the home. Here are some tips on how to recycle and repurpose your old garments.

Donate clothes to retailers

Textiles take-back programs are where customers can donate unwanted clothing to retailers to reuse or recycle, are vital in developing a more circular fashion industry. In addition, they present an opportunity for clothing brands and retailers to engage with their customers on sustainable practices.

Turn it to cleaning cloths

Another good option that will save you money and help you repurpose old clothing or bedding is cutting and turning them into rags for dusting and cleaning. This way, you reuse otherwise destroyed items and keep your house clean. Win-win!

Cushions stuffing

Fabric scraps could also be used to stuff pillows or pet beds. Cut old clothing, bedding, or even towels into chunks to fill the cushion covers. Old t-shirts or sheets can be used to make inner cushions. Another sustainable money-saving hack on how you can give your old t-shirts another life.

Composte

Clothes made of cotton, silk, hemp, and wool are compostable if they aren't blended with synthetic fibers like polyester. Shred them finely and remove any attachments, like zippers, buttons, or labels, to compost these.

Remember, the sustainable thing you can do is wear your clothes for as long as possible and take better care of them. This way, you will reduce your environmental impact. Then, if you get bored of the clothes, swap with your friends, sell them or donate to those in need.

Disclaimer

Polygiene AB published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
08:43aPOLYGIENE : 4 ways to recycle and repurpose your clothes
PU
09/13POLYGIENE : Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
MT
09/13POLYGIENE : New CMO joins Polygiene
AQ
09/13Polygiene AB (publ.) Announces Sean Tindale Joins as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
09/08POLYGIENE : Catchbox applies Polygiene antimicrobial technology to provide peace of mind i..
PU
09/08POLYGIENE : Catchbox applies antimicrobial technology to provide peace of mind in shared s..
AQ
09/08Catchbox Partners with Swedish Company Polygiene AB to Create an Antimicrobial Cover fo..
CI
09/07POLYGIENE : Make a change this Secondhand September
PU
08/30POLYGIENE : CEO has moved shares and increased her holdings
AQ
08/30POLYGIENE : Tellus webinar series promoting a changed view on products - from fast consuma..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net cash 2021 68,0 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 109 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Polygiene AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 31,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrika Bjork Chief Executive Officer
Nina Forsvall Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Jonas Valdemar Wollin Chairman
Dane Momcilovic Chief Technology Officer
Martin Kössler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)-18.54%128
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE21.10%365 793
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.20.54%54 461
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED80.77%30 818
V.F. CORPORATION-20.68%26 601
MONCLER S.P.A.3.03%16 344