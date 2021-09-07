Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Polygiene AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLYG   SE0007692157

POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)

(POLYG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polygiene : Make a change this Secondhand September

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back in 2019, UK charity Oxfam launched its new Secondhand September campaign. The aim is to help rethink consumers' habits and encourage us to buy secondhand or vintage clothes instead of new items as the autumn season begins.

According to Oxfam GB, 13 million used clothing items end up in landfills in the UK every week. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world due to high demand, so sharing our wardrobes with others makes a lot of sense.

Being a responsible shopper and thinking about the planet - not just the latest trends - should always be the priority. So here are some tips on how to make the change this September and beyond.

Buy online

Today, technology allows us to sell and buy secondhand or vintage clothes online using apps like Vinted or Depop, where you can directly shop from other people's wardrobes. This is a great way to shape your style and acquire unique pieces.

Swap with friends and family

Another fun way to revamp your wardrobe, save money and make an activity of it all is to swap clothes with your friends or family. There are many excellent pieces in our parents' and grandparents' closets. Wearing these is a sustainable way to bring new pieces into your own wardrobe.

Launder less

It's great to be shopping more sustainably, but caring for your wardrobe should not stop there. According to washing machine firm AEG, 90% of all clothing is discarded far earlier than needed, and as much as 70% of these items are thrown away due to faded colors, shrinkage or damage from overwashing.

Taking care of your clothes properly is an important step which you should never miss. Laundering as little as possible and using garments with antibacterial treatments that make the garment stay fresh longer will minimize the waste dramatically.

Fix and mend

Another brilliant way to prolong the lifetime of your garments is by repairing them. There are many great tutorials online on changing the button or fixing a hole in your sock. If the job is more complex and you feel that you don't have enough equipment, go to your local tailor. Supporting the local business and prolonging the life of your clothes is great for the environment and one step forward to a sustainable way of living.

Disclaimer

Polygiene AB published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
03:12aPOLYGIENE : Make a change this Secondhand September
PU
08/30POLYGIENE : CEO has moved shares and increased her holdings
AQ
08/30POLYGIENE : Tellus webinar series promoting a changed view on products - from fa..
AQ
08/26POLYGIENE AB : (publ.) Interim Report 1 April - 30 June, 2021
AQ
08/26Polygiene AB (Publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/23#POLYGIENEPARTNER OF THE MONTH : Kathmandu
PU
08/19POLYGIENE : Zippsafe boosts hygiene of its soft locker technology with Polygiene..
AQ
08/19Zippsafe Boosts Hygiene of its Soft Locker Technology with Polygiene ViralOff
CI
08/10POLYGIENE : Biomaster helps raise the game for golfers
AQ
07/29POLYGIENE : Biomaster protected Ammique beds supports Terra Carta for sustainabl..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
Net cash 2021 68,0 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 082 M 126 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Polygiene AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,45 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrika Bjork Chief Executive Officer
Nina Forsvall Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Jonas Valdemar Wollin Chairman
Dane Momcilovic Chief Technology Officer
Martin Kössler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.)-20.50%126
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE26.97%387 670
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.11.58%50 543
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED88.37%32 167
V.F. CORPORATION-10.75%29 931
MONCLER S.P.A.7.74%17 569