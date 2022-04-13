Polygiene : Maloja relies on Polygiene for its bike styles

Maloja relies on Polygiene for its bike styles Report this content Wed, Apr 13, 2022 13:56 CET

Maloja and Polygiene® have worked together for many years with the aim to create gear that stays fresh for longer and odor-free. Additionally, the Polygiene technology gives the gear a longer life and saves valuable environmental resources.The technology is developed for maximum performance during intense and long activities and therefore, 80% of Maloja's bike styles within the new summer collection "Enrosadira" have a Polygiene treatment.

When spending long magical days on mountain-bike crossing the Alps, you will experience Enrosadira - the Alpenglow, but also some sweating. We all know it.

Maloja, the functional sports- and streetwear brand known for its use of high-quality materials, the latest technologies and great attention to detail, is using Polygiene technology in almost all bike-riding gear in the new collection. The technology is bluesign® and Öko-Tex® certified and based on low amounts of silver salt and stops the growth of odor-causing bacteria that thrive in humid and sweaty conditions.

Both companies share the same focus on sustainability and careful use of resources and see that less washing is an important step in this direction as it reduces the amount of water, energy, detergents, and time used - as well as the garment itself as most of the wear and tear comes from washing.

"We already thought a long time ago at Maloja about how functional clothing can stay fresh longer, in order to save valuable resources - for instance through fewer washing cycles. With Polygiene, we found what we were looking for. Almost all tricots and the high-performance chamois in the bike shorts are treated with Polygiene. Especially in the bike sector, the technology can show its full strength - from long road bike rides to multi-day gravel bike-packing tours to MTB alpine crossings", says Sven Köhler, head of production at Maloja.

"I am excited to see this great brand and long-term partner constantly increase the share of treated items giving the products added value both in terms of functionality and sustainability. We are happy to continue supporting our friends at Maloja on their journey forward", concludes Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.

Press contact

Ulrika Björk, CEO, ubj@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-921 12 75

Kristina Kruhsberg, press officer, kristina@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-816 21 96

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textilesto help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 300 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.