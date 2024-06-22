Polymac Thermoformers Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 145.49 million compared to INR 88.01 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 152.17 million compared to INR 106.07 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3.08 million compared to INR 4.49 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.64 compared to INR 0.94 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.64 compared to INR 0.94 a year ago.