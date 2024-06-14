Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-06-14 09:00:00

The shareholders of Polymer Factory Sweden AB, 556695-9531, are hereby invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday July 1 st , 2024, 10:00 at Teknikringen 48 1 tr in Stockholm.

Right to participate and registration

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting must:

be entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on June 20 th , 2024, and

register with the company no later than June 26th, 2024, in writing to Polymer Factory Sweden AB Teknikringen 48 1 tr, 114 28 Stockholm. Registration can also be made by phone to +46 (0) 79 300 27 76 or by e-mail to investor@polymerfactory.com. The notification must state the full name, personal or corporate identity number, shareholding, address, daytime telephone number and, where applicable, information about the deputy, or assistant (no more than 2) must be provided. The notification should be accompanied, where appropriate, by powers of attorney, certificates of registration and other documents of authority.

Nominee-registered shares

Shareholders who have their shares nominee-registered through a bank or other nominee must, in order to participate in the meeting, request to be re-registered for the shares in their own name in the Company's share register with Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders who wish such re-registration, so-called registration of voting rights, must in good time before June 20th, 2024, when the re-registration must be executed, request it from their bank or trustee.

Agents, etc.

If a shareholder is to be represented by a proxy, the proxy must bring a written, dated and signed power of attorney to the meeting. The power of attorney may not be older than one year, unless a longer period of validity (but no longer than five years) has been specified in the power of attorney. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, the representative must also bring the current registration certificate or equivalent document of authority for the legal entity. To facilitate entry, a copy of the power of attorney and other authorization documents should be attached to the notification to the meeting. Proxy forms are available on the company's website www.polymerfactory.com and sent by post to shareholders who contact the company and provide their address.

Number of shares and votes

The number of outstanding shares and votes in the company at the time of this notice amounts to 10,699,422 shares and 10,699,422votes. The company holds no own shares.

Draft agenda

The opening of the meeting. Election of the chairperson and secretary of the meeting . Preparation and approval of the electoral roll. Election of one or two adjusters. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened. Approval of the agenda. Election of members of the Board of Directors The meeting ends.

Proposed resolutions

The Nomination Committee has, in accordance with the principles decided at Polymer Factory's Annual Meeting 2023, been appointed to Mats Wallnér, Lars Öjefors and Johan Carlmark.

The nomination committee proposes Polymer Factory's Extra General Meeting to resolve:

Item 7:Election of members of the Board of Directors

The nomination committee proposes that the Board of Directors should consist of 6 ordinary members including the chairman. For members of the Board, the nomination committee proposes re-election of Eva Malmström Jonsson (chairperson), Anders Hult, Michael Malkoch, Leif Gustafsson and Mats Wallnér, and new election of Anders Hultman.

Personal data

Personal data retrieved from the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, notification of participation at the meeting and information about deputies, proxies and assistants will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the meeting and, where applicable, minutes of the meeting.

Other

The required documents and proposals

for resolutions will be made available at the company's office at Teknikringen 48 1 tr, 114 28 Stockholm, and on the company's website www.polymerfactory.com no later than two (2) weeks before the general meeting and will be sent to shareholders who request it and provide their postal address.

Shareholders have the right to request information in accordance with Chapter 7. Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551). Requests for such information can be made in writingto Teknikringen 48 1 tr, 114 28 Stockholm or by e-mail toinvestor@polymerfactory.com.

For more information about Polymer Factory, please contact:

Elin Mignérus, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 79 300 27 76

E-mail:elin.mignerus@polymerfactory.com