  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. PolyMet Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POM   CA7319164090

POLYMET MINING CORP.

(POM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 01:17:38 pm EDT
3.430 CAD   -9.02%
01:22pEVENT : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held June 15, 2022
PU
04/29POLYMET MINING : 2021 December ESTMA
PU
04/19Minnesota Supreme Court to hear challenge in PolyMet case
AQ
EVENT: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held June 15, 2022

05/09/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Jun 15, 2022 EVENT: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held June 15, 2022

The 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of PolyMet will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), at Farris LLP, 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, and online by the way of a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PLM2022

Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the Meeting is set out in the accompanying Information Circular.

AGSM MATERIALS AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD:

Disclaimer

PolyMet Mining Corporation published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 297 M 297 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Cherry Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick F. Keenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan R. Hodnik Lead Independent Director
David J. Fermo Independent Director
David B. Dreisinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYMET MINING CORP.18.93%302
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.77%168 465
RIO TINTO PLC11.20%113 469
GLENCORE PLC30.04%78 172
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.67%52 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)71.97%45 279