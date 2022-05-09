EVENT: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held June 15, 2022

The 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of PolyMet will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), at Farris LLP, 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, and online by the way of a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PLM2022

Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the Meeting is set out in the accompanying Information Circular.