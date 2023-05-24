PolyMet Mining : 2022 December - ESTMA

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
The Schedule of Payments by Payee and the Schedule of Payments by Project have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in Sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, Section 2.3 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of
Additional Notes:
the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Guidance. The schedules are prepared to meet the requirements of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act. As a result, the schedules may not be suitable for another purpose.
● Transactions are prepared on a cash accounting basis and reported in the USD which is the currency of the Reporting Entity;
Payees for which payments amount to less than CAD$100,000 (appx USD$75,000) to the same payee in one category are excluded; and
Payments that fall outside the seven categories presented in the schedules are not included.
