  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. PolyMet Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POM   CA7319164090

POLYMET MINING CORP.

(POM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30:00 2023-05-24 am EDT
2.080 CAD   +0.97%
PolyMet Mining : 2022 December - ESTMA

05/24/2023 | 11:58am EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

POLYMET MINING CORP.

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Date submitted

5/25/2023

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification

E219129

Original Submission

Number

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting

PATRICK KEENAN

Entity

Position Title

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

Date

5/25/2023

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

POLYMET

MINING CORP.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E219129

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Contractor and sfaff cost reimbursement,

United States of America

State of Minnesota

Department of Natural Resouces

170,000

170,000 miscellaneous leases, permit application

fees, permit fees

United States of America

St. Louis County, Minnesota

Auditor

300,000

300,000 Property taxes

The Schedule of Payments by Payee and the Schedule of Payments by Project have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in Sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, Section 2.3 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of

Additional Notes:

the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Guidance. The schedules are prepared to meet the requirements of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act. As a result, the schedules may not be suitable for another purpose.

● Transactions are prepared on a cash accounting basis and reported in the USD which is the currency of the Reporting Entity;

  • Payees for which payments amount to less than CAD$100,000 (appx USD$75,000) to the same payee in one category are excluded; and
  • Payments that fall outside the seven categories presented in the schedules are not included.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Reporting Entity Name

POLYMET MINING CORP.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E219129

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

United States of America

NorthMet

300,000

170,000

470,000

The Schedule of Payments by Payee and the Schedule of Payments by Project have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in Sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, Section 2.3 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act -

Additional Notes3:

Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Guidance. The schedules are prepared to meet the requirements of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act. As a result, the schedules may not be suitable for another purpose.

● Transactions are prepared on a cash accounting basis and reported in the USD which is the currency of the Reporting Entity;

  • Payees for which payments amount to less than CAD$100,000 (appx USD$75,000) to the same payee in one category are excluded; and
  • Payments that fall outside the seven categories presented in the schedules are not included.

Disclaimer

PolyMet Mining Corporation published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 15:56:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
