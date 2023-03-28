PolyMet Mining : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

|
Meeting Type :
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
April 26, 2023
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
April 26, 2023
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
April 26, 2023
|
Meeting Date :
|
June 14, 2023
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
No
|
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
|
Description
|
CUSIP Number
|
ISIN
|
COMMON CLASS
|
731916409
|
CA7319164090
