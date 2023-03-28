Advanced search
    POM   CA7319164090

POLYMET MINING CORP.

(POM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:54:30 2023-03-28 pm EDT
2.970 CAD   +1.37%
04:07pPolymet Mining : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
03/24PolyMet Mining Reports Results for Year Ended December 31, 2022
AQ
03/23Polymet Mining : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
PolyMet Mining : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/28/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
Meeting Type : Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 26, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 26, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 26, 2023
Meeting Date : June 14, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON CLASS 731916409 CA7319164090

Sincerely,

Computershare
Agent for POLYMET MINING CORP.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PolyMet Mining Corporation published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 20:06:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -34,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 83,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 218 M 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends POLYMET MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,14 $
Average target price 4,10 $
Spread / Average Target 91,7%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Cherry Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick F. Keenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan R. Hodnik Lead Independent Director
David J. Fermo Independent Director
David B. Dreisinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYMET MINING CORP.1.93%218
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.56%146 482
RIO TINTO PLC-9.76%108 239
GLENCORE PLC-18.61%69 284
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 742
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.55%37 782
