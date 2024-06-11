Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today at 3 p.m. Astana time all resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 20 May 2024 were duly passed with the results as stated below.

NEWS RELEASE

12, AUDITOR Against 15,983,160 9.56 3.37 REMUNERATION Votes Withheld 16,803,783 10.05 3.55 13, AUTHORITY TO For 142,211,847 85.01 30.02 Against 21,979,320 13.14 4.64 ALLOT SHARES Votes Withheld 3,093,798 1.85 0.65 For 143,572,228 86.26 30.31 14, CHANGE OF NAME Against 4,236,953 2.55 0.89 Votes Withheld 18,623,117 11.19 3.93

Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolution numbered 14 is a special resolution

The Company holds 56,038,681 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,690,320.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Evgeny Monakhov Yerkin Uderbay +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@polymetal.kz Kirill Kuznetsov Alikhan Bissengali +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@polymetalinternational.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies , plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.