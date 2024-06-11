NEWS RELEASE

AIX, MOEX: POLY

Date

11 June 2024

Polymetal International plc

Results of 2024 AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today at 3 p.m. Astana time all resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 20 May 2024 were duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results

Resolution*

Vote type

Voted

Voted %

% of Issued

Share Capital**

1, ANNUAL REPORT &

For

148,270,578

88.64

31.30

Against

130,597

0.08

0.03

ACCOUNTS

Votes Withheld

18,863,532

11.28

3.98

02, REMUNERATION

For

147,339,228

88.06

31.10

Against

1,137,656

0.68

0.24

REPORT

Votes Withheld

18,834,839

11.26

3.98

03, DIVIDEND

For

144,040,818

86.09

30.41

Against

18,760,658

11.21

3.96

DECLARATION

Votes Withheld

4,510,981

2.70

0.95

04, RE-APPOINT VITALY

For

147,435,504

88.13

31.12

Against

3,114,798

1.86

0.66

NESIS

Votes Withheld

16,747,597

10.01

3.54

05, RE-APPOINT OMAR

For

149,705,958

89.51

31.60

Against

727,395

0.43

0.15

BAHRAM

Votes Withheld

16,824,132

10.06

3.55

06, RE-ELECT EVGUENI

For

146,837,045

87.79

31.00

Against

1,652,992

0.99

0.35

KONOVALENKO

Votes Withheld

18,771,508

11.22

3.96

07, RE-ELECT JANAT

For

147,415,678

88.13

31.12

Against

1,034,926

0.62

0.22

BERDALINA

Votes Withheld

18,810,941

11.25

3.97

08, RE-ELECT STEVEN

For

146,050,909

87.32

30.83

Against

2,408,291

1.44

0.51

DASHEVSKY

Votes Withheld

18,806,788

11.24

3.97

09, RE-ELECT PASCALE

For

147,416,748

88.13

31.12

Against

1,038,679

0.62

0.22

JEANNIN PEREZ

Votes Withheld

18,807,788

11.24

3.97

10, RE-ELECT RICHARD

For

147,455,212

88.16

31.13

Against

1,035,425

0.62

0.22

SHARKO

Votes Withheld

18,768,806

11.22

3.96

11, RE-APPOINT

For

148,359,656

88.68

31.32

Against

2,122,810

1.27

0.45

AUDITORS

Votes Withheld

16,815,086

10.05

3.55

For

134,451,911

80.40

28.38

Against

15,983,160

9.56

3.37

REMUNERATION

Votes Withheld

16,803,783

10.05

3.55

13, AUTHORITY TO

For

142,211,847

85.01

30.02

Against

21,979,320

13.14

4.64

ALLOT SHARES

Votes Withheld

3,093,798

1.85

0.65

For

143,572,228

86.26

30.31

14, CHANGE OF NAME

Against

4,236,953

2.55

0.89

Votes Withheld

18,623,117

11.19

3.93

  • Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolution numbered 14 is a special resolution
  • The Company holds 56,038,681 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,690,320.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Media

Evgeny Monakhov

Yerkin Uderbay

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

media@polymetal.kz

Kirill Kuznetsov

Alikhan Bissengali

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

ir@polymetalinternational.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies , plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

