NEWS RELEASE
Release time
IMMEDIATE
AIX, MOEX: POLY
Date
11 June 2024
Polymetal International plc
Results of 2024 AGM
Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today at 3 p.m. Astana time all resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 20 May 2024 were duly passed with the results as stated below.
Voting results
Resolution*
Vote type
Voted
Voted %
% of Issued
Share Capital**
1, ANNUAL REPORT &
For
148,270,578
88.64
31.30
Against
130,597
0.08
0.03
ACCOUNTS
Votes Withheld
18,863,532
11.28
3.98
02, REMUNERATION
For
147,339,228
88.06
31.10
Against
1,137,656
0.68
0.24
REPORT
Votes Withheld
18,834,839
11.26
3.98
03, DIVIDEND
For
144,040,818
86.09
30.41
Against
18,760,658
11.21
3.96
DECLARATION
Votes Withheld
4,510,981
2.70
0.95
04, RE-APPOINT VITALY
For
147,435,504
88.13
31.12
Against
3,114,798
1.86
0.66
NESIS
Votes Withheld
16,747,597
10.01
3.54
05, RE-APPOINT OMAR
For
149,705,958
89.51
31.60
Against
727,395
0.43
0.15
BAHRAM
Votes Withheld
16,824,132
10.06
3.55
06, RE-ELECT EVGUENI
For
146,837,045
87.79
31.00
Against
1,652,992
0.99
0.35
KONOVALENKO
Votes Withheld
18,771,508
11.22
3.96
07, RE-ELECT JANAT
For
147,415,678
88.13
31.12
Against
1,034,926
0.62
0.22
BERDALINA
Votes Withheld
18,810,941
11.25
3.97
08, RE-ELECT STEVEN
For
146,050,909
87.32
30.83
Against
2,408,291
1.44
0.51
DASHEVSKY
Votes Withheld
18,806,788
11.24
3.97
09, RE-ELECT PASCALE
For
147,416,748
88.13
31.12
Against
1,038,679
0.62
0.22
JEANNIN PEREZ
Votes Withheld
18,807,788
11.24
3.97
10, RE-ELECT RICHARD
For
147,455,212
88.16
31.13
Against
1,035,425
0.62
0.22
SHARKO
Votes Withheld
18,768,806
11.22
3.96
11, RE-APPOINT
For
148,359,656
88.68
31.32
Against
2,122,810
1.27
0.45
AUDITORS
Votes Withheld
16,815,086
10.05
3.55
For
134,451,911
80.40
28.38
Polymetal International plc
1
NEWS RELEASE
12, AUDITOR
Against
15,983,160
9.56
3.37
REMUNERATION
Votes Withheld
16,803,783
10.05
3.55
13, AUTHORITY TO
For
142,211,847
85.01
30.02
Against
21,979,320
13.14
4.64
ALLOT SHARES
Votes Withheld
3,093,798
1.85
0.65
For
143,572,228
86.26
30.31
14, CHANGE OF NAME
Against
4,236,953
2.55
0.89
Votes Withheld
18,623,117
11.19
3.93
- Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolution numbered 14 is a special resolution
- The Company holds 56,038,681 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,690,320.
Enquiries
Investor Relations
Media
Evgeny Monakhov
Yerkin Uderbay
+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)
+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)
media@polymetal.kz
Kirill Kuznetsov
Alikhan Bissengali
+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)
ir@polymetalinternational.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies , plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Polymetal International plc
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Polymetal International plc published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 10:46:05 UTC.