    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:30 2022-11-02 am EDT
213.46 GBX   +0.98%
IN BRIEF: Polymetal International backs annual production outlook

11/02/2022 | 10:36am EDT
Polymetal International PLC - St Petersburg, Russia-based miner - Says revenue for the third quarter of 2022 is down 13% to USD714 million from USD819 million a year ago, attributable to "inventory accumulation as well as lower metal prices". Gold equivalent production during the period grows by 7.2% to 490,000 ounces from 457,000 ounces. Says revenue for the nine months ended on September 30 amounts to USD1.76 billion, down 16% from USD2.09 billion a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Nesis says: "In [the third quarter], Polymetal stayed on track to meet our full-year guidance of 1.7 million ounces of gold equivalent. The company has successfully completed the restructuring of its sales channels and started to unwind accumulated inventory. We expect strong positive free cash flows in [the fourth quarter]".

Polymetal backs 2022 full-year production guidance of 1.7 million ounces of gold equivalent. Says initial guidance for 2023 and 2024 sees stable production of 1.7 million ounces per year, which is "contingent on supply chain risks".

Current stock price: 213.46 pence

12-month change: down 84%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.98% 213.4616 Delayed Quote.-83.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 61.546 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 143 M - -
Net income 2022 610 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 147 M 1 147 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 14 281
Free-Float 71,4%
