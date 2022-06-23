Log in
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
179.95 GBX   -7.43%
Polymetal: Auditor appointment

06/23/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Auditor appointment

23-Jun-2022 / 09:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                                        LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

23 June 2022

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Auditor appointment

Polymetal announces the appointment of a new auditor. 

Following Deloitte LLP's decision, at its own initiative, not to stand for election by the shareholders at the AGM that took place in April 2022 (see the related press release at the link), the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board of Directors of Polymetal International plc held a competitive tender process in compliance with the Competition and Markets Authority regulations, applicable EU requirements and Financial Reporting Council guidance.

As a result of evaluation of the tender participants, the option of engaging MHA MacIntyre Hudson LLP (an independent member of Baker Tilly International Limited) as a group auditor jointly with AO Business Solutions and Technologies (previously AO Deloitte & Touche CIS) as a component auditor was considered a preferred option, which was recommended by the Audit and Risk Committee and approved by the Board. MHA MacIntyre Hudson LLP will act until the conclusion of the 2023 AGM at which meeting the Group auditor will be proposed to shareholders for appointment by ordinary resolution.

The new Group auditor's initial engagement is the review of the 1H 2022 interim financial statements, which is planned to be published on 22 September 2022 and, thereafter, the annual audit for the year ending 31 December 2022.

The Company has analysed its legal position and has concluded that the appointment of MHA MacIntyre Hudson LLP is not contradictory to any applicable sanctions. The Company is not an entity or a body established in Russia and does not consider itself to be an entity owned by or acting on behalf or at the direction of a ‘person connected with Russia’ (see the related press release at the link).

The Company is in compliance with the provisions of The Statutory Audit Services for Large Companies Market Investigation Order 2014.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
Sequence No.: 170056
EQS News ID: 1381751

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
