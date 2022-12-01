Advanced search
Polymetal International plc Provides Production Guidance for Full Year Fiscal 2022
CI
11/10Polymetal : Board Committee Changes
EQ
Polymetal International plc Announces Changes to its Board Committees
CI
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Board Changes

01-Dec-2022 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                            

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

1 December 2022

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Board Changes

Polymetal announces appointments to its Board of Directors.

Polymetal announces that Pascale Jeannin Perez and Richard Sharko have been appointed to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors effective immediately. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of eight members, of which six are independent non-executive directors.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following

  • The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul Ostling, Richard Sharko.
  • The Remuneration Committee: Paul Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina.
  • The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul Ostling, Pascale Perez.
  • The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky, Pascale Perez.

Pascale Perez

Ms Perez has over 35 years of experience in leadership roles in mining, energy and environmental industries. Ms Perez is a founder and CEO of Swiss company International Services Corporation, advising in environment, energy, mining and industrial M&A sectors. She is also a government advisor to the Republic of Liberia. She is shareholder and member of the board of Imperator Resources (former Ivanhoe Gabon), a holder of two gold exploitation licenses. Ms Perez previously served as a director responsible for a gold project development in Ivory Coast at DYD International Holding and was the chairman and CEO of Derichebourg Polyurbaine group. She graduated from École Normale Supérieure and University of Montpellier with a degree in Economics.

Richard Sharko

Mr Sharko has over 39 years of global experience in audit, financial accounting and risk management. He is a board member and audit committee Chair at Agri Europe Cyprus. Prior to his current position, he was a partner at PwC for 25 years leading teams in various regional offices in Europe and Russia, engaging with multinational clients. In 2015-2020, he also served on IAASB as a board member, responsible for a number of task forces. Mr Sharko holds a BSc in accounting from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, CA, USA and holds CPA from the state of California.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov
Timofey Kulakov
Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com


+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

 

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 205291
EQS News ID: 1502329

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
