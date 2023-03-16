Advanced search
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:07 2023-03-15 pm EDT
220.00 GBX    0.00%
03:01aPolymetal : Board Committee Changes
EQ
03:01aPolymetal : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022
EQ
03/09US Futures Slip, European Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Comments in Focus
DJ
Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

03/16/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Board Committee Changes

16-March-2023 / 10:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                            

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

16 March 2023

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Board Committee Changes

Polymetal announces changes to its Board Committees, effective today.

Following the review of the composition of the Board committees, Richard Sharko will additionally join the Remuneration Committee.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following:

  • The Audit and Risk Committee: Steven Dashevsky (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Paul Ostling, Richard Sharko.
  • The Remuneration Committee: Paul Ostling (Chair), Evgueni Konovalenko, Janat Berdalina, Richard Sharko.
  • The Nomination Committee: Evgueni Konovalenko (Chair), Janat Berdalina, Paul Ostling, Pascale Jeannin Perez.
  • The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Janat Berdalina (Chair), Vitaly Nesis, Steven Dashevsky, Pascale Jeannin Perez.

This announcement satisfies the Company's disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

ir@polymetalinternational.com

Evgeny Monakhov

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

Kirill Kuznetsov

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

+7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

 

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 230183
News ID: 1583747

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
