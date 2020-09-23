Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International plc    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/22 11:38:52 am
1701.5 GBX   +0.29%
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira)
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Cockerill)
EQ
09/18POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : biggest shareholder raises $443 million from 4% stake sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Cockerill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Cockerill)

23-Sep-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

 23 September 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Ian Cockerill

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

Chair of the Board of Directors

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

Volume

Total

16.82

1,000

16,820.00

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Price

Volume

Total

16.82

1,000

16,820.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

22.09.2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 84660
EQS News ID: 1135217

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira)
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Cockerill)
EQ
09/18POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : biggest shareholder raises $443 million from 4% stake ..
RE
09/17POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Prognoz initial Ore Reserve estimate
AQ
09/17POLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Nazimok)
EQ
09/17POLYMETAL : Prognoz initial Ore Reserve estimate
EQ
09/15POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Otkritie)
EQ
09/11POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Exchange rates for interim dividend payment
AQ
09/10POLYMETAL : Exchange rates for interim dividend payment
EQ
09/08POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Tomtor initial Mineral Resource estimate
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 813 M - -
Net income 2020 1 011 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 5,87%
Capitalization 10 218 M 10 213 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 12 083
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,65 $
Last Close Price 21,66 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC42.22%10 213
BHP GROUP-5.78%125 348
RIO TINTO PLC5.98%103 083
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.69%29 539
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.83%19 922
FRESNILLO PLC99.63%12 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group