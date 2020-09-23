|
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira)
09/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira)
23-Sep-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
23 September 2020
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
M L S De Sousa Oliveira
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NED (Non-Executive Director)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Polymetal International plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares
JE00B6T5S470
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
|
Volume
Total
16.83
600
10,098.00
d)
Aggregated information
Price
|
Volume
Total
16.83
600
10,098.00
e)
Date of the transaction
22.09.2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|POLY
|Sequence No.:
|84661
|EQS News ID:
|1135227
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
© EQS 2020
