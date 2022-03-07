Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Polymetal International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:45:36 am
172.55 GBX   +1.86%
01:38pUK chairman of Polymetal among 'mass exodus' from Russian firms
RE
01:32pPOLYMETAL : Integrated Annual Report 2021
EQ
12:38pFTSE 100 Closes Down Despite Price Boost for Oil Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polymetal: Integrated Annual Report 2021

03/07/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Integrated Annual Report 2021

07-March-2022 / 21:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

07 March 2022

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Integrated Annual Report 2021

Polymetal publishes its Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

In compliance with Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.1, Polymetal announces that Integrated Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Annual Report") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full printed Integrated Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted in due course.

The DTR requires that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 2 March 2022, and is available on the Company's website via this link.

This year, instead of issuing a standalone Sustainability Report, we have included all the relevant disclosures in the Integrated Annual Report. The information on the Company's most material sustainability issues is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Copy of the above document is also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/disclosure-center/annual-reports/#year-reports

 About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

 

 

Corporate Broker

 

Panmure Gordon

John Prior

Rupert Dearden

+44 20 7886 2500

 

 

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 147442
EQS News ID: 1296499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
01:38pUK chairman of Polymetal among 'mass exodus' from Russian firms
RE
01:32pPOLYMETAL : Integrated Annual Report 2021
EQ
12:38pFTSE 100 Closes Down Despite Price Boost for Oil Stocks
DJ
08:36aFTSE Down, Gilt Yield Rises as Soaring Oil Prices Stoke Inflation Fears
DJ
05:24aPound Falls Vs Dollar, Gains Vs Euro on Continuing Ukraine Conflict
DJ
05:15aLSE says may cancel some Polymetal trades after spike early Monday
RE
05:03aLondon Stock Exchange Reviews Trades In Anglo-Russian Polymetal International; Shares U..
MT
03:18aRussia's EN+ reviews options for aluminum producer Rusal
RE
02:07aPOLYMETAL : Board Changes
EQ
03/04Factbox-Commodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 906 M - -
Net income 2021 988 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,12x
Yield 2021 52,8%
Capitalization 1 060 M 1 052 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 13 062
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 20,78 $
Spread / Average Target 828%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Chief Executive Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Controller
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Tracey Kerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-86.26%1 060
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.01%43 437