POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/06 11:36:00 am
1884.5 GBX   +2.28%
02:05aPOLYMETAL : New Company presentation with updated CAPEX guidance
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Ore Reserves increase at Kyzyl
EQ
11/06POLYMETAL : Pesherny initial Ore Reserve estimate
EQ
News 
Press Releases

Polymetal: New Company presentation with updated CAPEX guidance

11/09/2020 | 02:05am EST

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: New Company presentation with updated CAPEX guidance

09-Nov-2020 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

9 November 2020

 

 

Polymetal International plc

New Company presentation with updated CAPEX guidance

Polymetal has posted a presentation for its Analyst and Investor Day with updated CAPEX guidance on the Company's website.

The new presentation can be accessed at the link:

https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/reports-and-results/presentations/

The Analyst and Investor Day in the format of conference call and video webcast begins at 9:30 London time (12:30 Moscow time) today.

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20201109

To join the call please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9125 (local access)

0800 358 6377 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 929 477 0324 (local access)

800 458 4121 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 213 1767 (local access)

8 800 500 9283 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 7603243

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 7603243, from 16:00 Moscow time Monday, 9 November, till 16:00 Moscow time Monday, 16 November 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20201109.

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

 

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

Daniel Norman

John Prior

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 87430
EQS News ID: 1146357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
