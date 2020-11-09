Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International plc    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/06 11:36:00 am
1884.5 GBX   +2.28%
02:05aPOLYMETAL : New Company presentation with updated CAPEX guidance
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Ore Reserves increase at Kyzyl
EQ
11/06POLYMETAL : Pesherny initial Ore Reserve estimate
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polymetal: Ore Reserves increase at Kyzyl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:05am EST

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Ore Reserves increase at Kyzyl

09-Nov-2020 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

09 November 2020

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Ore Reserves increase at Kyzyl

Polymetal announces a 25% increase in Ore Reserves at Kyzyl to 10.3 Moz of gold following initial reserve estimate at East Bakyrchik of 2.2 Moz of gold.

"A substantial reserve addition at East Bakyrchik extends the life-of-mine at Kyzyl to 30 years", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "Importantly, open-pit mining will now continue till 2036".

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The initial JORC-compliant Ore Reserve estimate for East Bakyrchik (Zone 2 of Kyzyl) as at 1 April 2020 comprises 18.8 Mt of ore at an average grade of 3.7 g/t containing 2.2 Moz of gold, roughly 80% of which are underground.
  • Total Kyzyl Ore Reserves now stand at 59.3 Mt of ore with an average grade of 5.4 g/t containing 10.3 Moz of gold. This represents a 25% increase compared with the estimate at the end of 2019.
  • Open-pit reserves increased by 9% to 4.3 Moz of gold contained at an average grade of 4.9 g/t, underground reserves were up 40% to 6.0 Moz at an average grade of 5.8 g/t.
  • East Bakyrchik has added 5 years to the total Kyzyl life of mine (2050), while life-of-mine (LOM) for the open pit has extended by 6 years (to 2036). East Bakyrchik open-pit LOM average strip ratio is 27 t/t.
  • The new mining schedule assumes an increase in the capacity of the Kyzyl processing plant from 2.0 Mtpa to 2.2 Mtpa in 2022.
  • East Bakyrchik Ore Reserve estimate incorporates data from the exploration campaign in 2015-2020 including 29.9 km of drilling (168 diamond drill holes).
  • Total Kyzyl Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) amount to 15.6 Mt of ore with an average grade of 4.0 g/t representing 2.0 Moz of gold contained.

Ore Reserves (Proved + Probable) changes

Ore Reserves

Category

01.01.2020
(Bakyrchik)

01.04.2020
(Bakyrchik &

 East Bakyrchik)

Change, %

Open pit[1]

Tonnage, Mt

21.8

27.3

+25%

Au grade, g/t

5.7

4.9

-13%

Au content, Moz

4.0

4.3

+9%

 

 

 

 

 

Underground

Tonnage, Mt

18.8

32.1

+71%

Au grade, g/t

7.1

5.8

-18%

Au content, Moz

4.3

6.0

+40%

 

 

 

 

 

Total

Tonnage, Mt

40.6

59.3

+46%

Au grade, g/t

6.3

5.4

-15%

Au content, Moz

8.2

10.3

+25%

 

 

 

ORE RESERVES

The Ore Reserve estimate is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and was prepared by Polymetal using a gold price of US$ 1,200/oz. For the Bakyrchik open pit and underground the previous estimate was performed as at 1 July 2019, the updated estimate was prepared as at 1 April 2020 and accounts for the pit extension and depletion. A cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t of gold was applied for the open pit and 3.0 g/t for the underground. East Bakyrchik initial Ore Reserve estimate was performed as at 1 April 2020. A cut-off grade for recovered gold of 0.6 g/t was applied for the open pit and 2.0 g/t for the underground, the reserves were estimated on the basis of variable recovery value for each of the blocks generated.

Kyzyl Ore Reserve estimate

Ore Reserves 

Tonnage,

Gold grade,

Gold content,

Mt

g/t

Moz

Proved

 

 

 

Open-pit (Bakyrchik)

1.4

7.4

0.3

Stockpiles

0.4

5.2

0.1

Total Proved

1.8

6.9

0.4

 

 

 

 

Probable

 

 

 

Open-pit

25.5

4.8

3.9

  Bakyrchik

20.4

5.3

3.5

  East Bakyrchik

5.0

2.6

0.4

Underground

32.1

5.8

6.0

  Bakyrchik

18.4

7.1

4.2

  East Bakyrchik

13.7

4.1

1.8

Total Probable

57.5

5.3

9.9

 

 

 

 

Proved + Probable

 

 

 

Open-pit

26.9

4.9

4.2

  Bakyrchik

21.8

5.4

3.8

  East Bakyrchik

5.0

2.6

0.4

Underground

32.1

5.8

6.0

  Bakyrchik

18.4

7.1

4.2

  East Bakyrchik

13.7

4.1

1.8

Stockpiles

0.4

5.2

0.1

Total Proved+Probable

59.3

5.4

10.3

Notes: discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding

 

 

MINERAL RESOURCES

The Mineral Resources estimate is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and was prepared by Polymetal using a gold price of US$ 1,200/oz. For the Bakyrchik open pit and underground the previous estimate was performed as at 1 July 2019, the updated estimate was prepared as at 1 April 2020 and accounts for the pit extension and depletion. Cut-off grades of 0.8 g/t and 3.0 g/t of gold were applied for the open and the underground, respectively. East Bakyrchik updated Mineral Resource estimate was performed as at 1 April 2020. A cut-off grade for recovered gold of 0.6 g/t was applied for the open pit and 2.0 g/t for the underground, the resources were estimated on the basis of variable recovery for each of the blocks generated. The Mineral Resource estimate for Bolshevik was prepared by Polymetal as at 1 January 2019, revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes. Cut-off grades for the open pit and the underground are 1.0 g/t and 3.3 g/t of gold, respectively.

Kyzyl Additional Mineral Resource estimate

Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves)

Tonnage,

Gold grade,

Gold content,

Mt

g/t

Moz

Measured

Open-pit (Bakyrchik)

0.0

2.5

0.003

Total Measured

0.0

2.5

0.003

 

 

 

 

Indicated

Open-pit

1.8

2.2

0.1

  Bakyrchik

0.7

2.2

0.1

  East Bakyrchik

0.4

1.2

0.0

  Bolshevik

0.7

2.9

0.1

Underground

5.0

4.5

0.7

  Bakyrchik

2.1

4.8

0.3

  East Bakyrchik

2.5

4.0

0.3

  Bolshevik

0.4

6.4

0.1

Total Indicated

6.8

3.9

0.9

 

 

 

 

Measured + Indicated

 

 

 

Open-pit

1.9

2.2

0.1

  Bakyrchik

0.8

2.2

0.1

  East Bakyrchik

0.4

1.2

0.0

  Bolshevik

0.7

2.9

0.1

Underground

5.0

4.5

0.7

  Bakyrchik

2.1

4.8

0.3

  East Bakyrchik

2.5

4.0

0.3

  Bolshevik

0.4

6.4

0.1

Total Measured + Indicated

6.8

3.9

0.9

 

 

 

 

Inferred

 

 

 

Open-pit

3.9

2.3

0.3

  Bakyrchik

0.4

2.0

0.02

  Bolshevik

3.5

2.3

0.3

Underground

4.9

5.6

0.9

  Bakyrchik

2.4

6.4

0.5

  East Bakyrchik

0.6

3.7

0.1

  Bolshevik

1.9

5.2

0.3

Total Inferred

8.7

4.1

1.2

 

Measured + Indicated + Inferred

 

 

 

Open-pit

5.7

2.3

0.4

  Bakyrchik

1.2

2.1

0.1

  East Bakyrchik

0.4

1.2

0.02

  Bolshevik

4.2

2.4

0.3

Underground

9.8

5.1

1.6

  Bakyrchik

4.5

5.7

0.8

  East Bakyrchik

3.1

4.0

0.4

  Bolshevik

2.2

5.4

0.4

Total Measured + Indicated + Inferred

15.6

4.0

2.0

Notes: discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

Competent persons

This estimate was prepared by employees of JSC Polymetal Management Company, JSC Polymetal Engineering and subsidiaries of the Company, led by Mr. Valery Tsyplakov.

Mr. Tsyplakov is employed full-time as the Managing Director of JSC Polymetal Engineering and has 19 years' experience in gold, silver and polymetallic mining. Being a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (FIMMM), London, he is a Competent Person under the JORC Code.

Listed below are other Competent Persons employed by the Company that are responsible for relevant research on which the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate is based:

  • Geology and Mineral Resources - Victor Pchelka, Head of Production and Geology Department, Polymetal Eurasia, PONEN, MIMMM, with 34 years' relevant experience;
  • Mining and Ore Reserves: Open Pit Bakyrchik - Anton Ignatov, Chief Specialist for Open-pit Mining, Technical Department, Polymetal Management Company, MIMMM, with 17 years' relevant experience; Open Pit East Bakyrchik - Dmitriy Teterin, Head of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Audit Department, Polymetal Engineering, FIMMM, with 11 years' relevant experience; Underground - Andrei Somov, Head of underground mining Department, Polymetal Engineering, PONEN, FIMMM, with 32 years' relevant experience;
  • Concentration and Metals - Igor Agapov, Director of Science and Technology Department, Polymetal Engineering, MIMMM, with 22 years' relevant experience;
  • Mineral Resources, Bolshevik - Alexander Cherepanov, Lead Geologist, Prospecting and Exploration Department, Polymetal Management Company, MIMMM, with 27 years' relevant experience.

All the above-mentioned Competent Persons have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code).

All Competent Persons have given their consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

 

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

Daniel Norman

John Prior

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 

[1] Including stockpiles
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 87431
EQS News ID: 1146358

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146358&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
02:05aPOLYMETAL : New Company presentation with updated CAPEX guidance
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Ore Reserves increase at Kyzyl
EQ
11/06POLYMETAL : Pesherny initial Ore Reserve estimate
EQ
11/03SOCIETE GENERALE : Polymetal International plc - The first Green Loan under newl..
AQ
11/02POLYMETAL : The first Green Loan under newly adopted Green Financing Framework
EQ
10/22POLYMETAL : Q3 2020 production results
EQ
10/15POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Issuance of new shares
AQ
10/15POLYMETAL : Issuance of new shares
EQ
10/14POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Analyst and Investor Day
AQ
10/14POLYMETAL : Analyst and Investor Day
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 854 M - -
Net income 2020 1 071 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 11 684 M 11 707 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 12 083
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,25 $
Last Close Price 24,76 $
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC57.62%11 707
BHP GROUP-10.92%74 219
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.01%31 084
RIO TINTO PLC2.64%25 197
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.36%23 573
FRESNILLO PLC104.62%12 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group