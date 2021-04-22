Log in
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:36:40 am
1580.5 GBX   +0.32%
POLYMETAL : Q1 2021 production results
Polymetal: Q1 2021 production results

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Q1 2021 production results 
22-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Release time  IMMEDIATE                                                          LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date          22 April 2021 Polymetal International plc Q1 2021 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"In Q1 2021, Polymetal delivered strong production, strong free cash flow, and steady progress across development projects", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "COVID-related construction cost inflation remains a pressing concern despite gradual improvements in the epidemiological situation".

HIGHLIGHTS ? No fatal accidents occurred among Group workforce and contractors in Q1 2021 (consistent with Q1 2020). Lost time

injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees stood at 0.25 (0.07 in Q1 2020) as there were seven

lost-time accidents mostly related to falling or being hit by an object. ? Gold equivalent ("GE") production in Q1 grew by 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 375 Koz. All-time highest quarterly

production from Varvara and strong performance across other assets offset the planned grade-driven decline at

Kyzyl. ? Revenue for the quarter increased by 20% y-o-y to USUSD 593 million on the back of higher gold and silver prices. A

traditional lag between silver concentrate production and sales at Dukat is expected to close in H2 2021 as well as

a lag in gold sales primarily related to Dore from Kyzyl con?entrate. ? Net Debt decreased by USUSD 29 million during the quarter to USUSD 1.32 billion as Polymetal generated positive

quarterly free cash flow despite seasonal inventory accumulation. ? Construction and development activities at Nezhda and POX-2 projects progressed on schedule even amid continued

tightness in the construction contractor market and COVID-related cross-border travel restrictions. Nezhda is

scheduled to achieve mechanical completion on September 1, 2021 and produce first concentrate on November 1, 2021. ? Polymetal confirms its 2021 production guidance of 1.5 Moz of GE. It also maintains the full-year cost guidance of

USUSD 700-750/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 925-975/GE oz for AISC. The cost guidance remains contingent on the Russian

rouble and Kazakh tenge exchange rate dynamics. ? The Company will host its annual Analyst & Investor Day including ESG presentation on 27 April 2021 in Moscow (for

full details please refer to our website), where our mid-term GHG emission reduction targets will be announced.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

                                    3 months ended Mar 31,  % 
                                    2021        2020        change1 
 
Waste mined, Mt                     45.4        39.9        +14% 
Underground development, km         23.0        23.1        -0% 
Ore mined, Mt                       3.77        3.89        -3% 
Open-pit                            2.79        2.90        -4% 
Underground                         0.98        0.99        -1% 
Ore processed, Mt                   3.59        3.51        +2% 
Average grade in ore processed, g/t 3.8         4.2         -10% 
Production 
Gold, Koz                           337         324         +4% 
Silver, Moz                         4.6         4.9         -7% 
Gold equivalent, Koz2               375         365         +3% 
Sales 
Gold, Koz                           280         271         +3% 
Silver, Moz                         3.7         4.7         -21% 
Revenue, USUSDm3                      593         494         +20% 
Net debt, USUSDm4                     1,321       1,351       -2% 
Safety 
LTIFR5                              0.25        0.07        +257% 
Fatalities                          0           0           NA

Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (prior to Q2 2020, Polymetal used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included). Historical comparative data restated accordingly.

(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts.

(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 December 2020.

(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked among Polymetal employees.

PRODUCTION BY MINE 

                3 months ended Mar 31,  % 
                2021        2020        change 
 
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 
Kyzyl           89          109         -18% 
Albazino        77          78          -1% 
Varvara         60          43          +38% 
Dukat           48          52          -7% 
Omolon          47          42          +11% 
Svetloye        27          21          +26% 
Voro            22          20          +8% 
Mayskoye        6           0           NA 
TOTAL           375         365         +3%

Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (prior to Q2 2020, Polymetal used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included). Historical comparative data restated accordingly.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Polymetal will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, 22 April 2021 at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the call, please dial:

From the UK:

+44 (0) 330 336 9126 (local access)

0800 358 6377 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 646 828 8143 (local access)

800 263 0877 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 213 1767 (local access)

8 800 500 9283 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 1505703

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20210422.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 1505703, from 15:30 London time Thursday, 22 April, till 15:30 London time Thursday, 29 April 2021. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20210422.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                                                   Investor Relations 
                                                        Polymetal          ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                                                        Evgeny Monakhov    +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink                            +44 20 3727 1000 
                                                        Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                                                        Kirill Kuznetsov   +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                                                        RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                                                        Marcus Jackson     +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                                          Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                                       +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

