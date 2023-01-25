Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal (the “Company” or the “Group”) reports strong production results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and meets full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz GE.
“2022 presented unprecedented challenges for our company. Nevertheless, Polymetal met original production guidance and maintained solid safety performance. In 2023, we are targeting stable production and return to free cash flow generation”, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.
HIGHLIGHTS
No fatal accidents among the Group’s employees and contractors occurred in 2022. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company’s workforce for the full year decreased by 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 0.10. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) fell by 42% y-o-y to 877.
The Company’s FY 2022 gold equivalent (“GE”) production amounted to 1,712 Koz, a y-o-y increase of 2% and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. First full year of operations at Nezhda and initial production at Kytyn compensated for declining grades at mature assets. Q4 GE output grew by 16% y-o-y to 540 Koz driven by Nezhda contribution and strong grades at Kyzyl.
POX-2 and other developement projects progressed in line with the revised schedules. 2023 will be marked by the launch of Voro flotation plant and start of mining at Prognoz.
Revenue for FY 2022 stood at US$ 2.8 billion, a y-o-y decrease of 3% on the back of lower average gold and silver prices. Q4 revenue was up by 30% y-o-y to US$ 1.0 billion as the Company sold down metal and concentrate inventory accumulated in the previous quarters. The remaining gap between production and sales is expected to close during the course of H1 2023.
In Q4, net debt decreased by US$ 0.4 billion to approximately US$ 2.4 billion on the back of strong positive free cash flows from unwinding of working capital.
The Company expects full-year Total Cash Costs (“TCC”) and All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (“AISC”) to be within the announced guidance range of US$ 900-1,000/GE oz and US$ 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively. CAPEX is also estimated within the guidance range of US$ 725-775 million.
2023 OUTLOOK
The Company reiterates its current production guidance for FY 2023 of 1.7 Moz of GE.
Polymetal expects its costs to be in the ranges of US$ 950-1,000/GE oz for TCC and US$ 1,300-1,400/GE oz for AISC[1]. A minor y-o-y increase is mostly due to domestic inflation, stronger rouble, and royalty increase in Kazakhstan.
Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately US$ 700-750 million. Major investment projects include POX-2, Albazino power line, Voro flotation, and Prognoz.
UPDATE ON THE POTENTIAL MODIFICATION OF ASSET HOLDING STRUCTURE
As previously announced, the Company has continued to evaluate all available options to modify its asset holding structure in order to maximise shareholder value.
Further to the announcement on 22 September 2022, the Company has progressed the evaluation of a potential re-domiciliation of the parent company, Polymetal International plc, to jurisdiction deemed to be “friendly” by the Russian Federation, a move which could unblock the ability to execute further corporate actions.
Based on the initial analysis, the Company are of the view that a re-domiciliation into the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), a financial hub in Astana, Kazakhstan, is the preferred jurisdiction, taking into account the Group’s significant operations and presence in the region, the AIFC legal system, tax regime and the ability to execute such a re-domiciliation.
Should the Company proceed with a re-domiciliation to the AIFC, The Company’s primary listing may move to AIX where its Ordinary Shares will be traded with the new ISIN. The Company will look to ensure continuous liquidity of trading.
The evaluation of the re-domiciliation process continues to be ongoing and will, in any event, be subject to a number of conditions. No decision has been made in relation to the various options available to the Company. There can therefore be no certainty that the Company will proceed with, or ultimately complete, a re-domiciliation nor any certainty as to which jurisdiction would be ultimately selected were it to proceed.
The Company confirms that any actions will be compliant with all applicable international sanctions, counter-sanctions and regulatory requirements.
[1]Based on 65 RUB/USD, 450 KZT/USD rates, 7% inflation in Russia and 9% in Kazakhstan.
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
3 months ended
Dec 31,
%
change1
12 months ended
Dec 31,
%
change1
2022
2021
2022
2021
Waste mined, Mt
49.0
53.9
-9%
211.1
205.9
+3%
Underground development, km
23.5
25.0
-6%
98.0
95.5
+3%
Ore mined, Mt
4.5
4.1
+11%
19.5
15.6
+24%
Open-pit
3.5
3.0
+17%
15.4
11.7
+32%
Underground
1.0
1.1
-6%
4.1
4.0
+3%
Ore processed, Mt
4.7
4.1
+15%
18.3
15.8
+16%
Average GE grade processed, g/t
3.9
4.0
-2%
3.6
3.8
-4%
Production
Gold, Koz
451
385
+17%
1,450
1,422
+2%
Silver, Moz
7.2
6.5
+10%
21.0
20.4
+3%
Gold equivalent, Koz2
540
467
+16%
1,712
1,677
+2%
Sales
Gold, Koz
560
384
+46%
1,376
1,386
-1%
Silver, Moz
3.5
4.9
-29%
18.5
17.5
+6%
Revenue, US$m3
1,039
798
+30%
2,801
2,890
-3%
Net debt, US$m4
2,393
2,781
-14%
2,393
1,647
+45%
LTIFR5
0.12
0.16
-25%
0.10
0.12
-17%
DIS6
877
1,516
-42%
Fatalities
Employees
0
0
NA
0
0
NA
Contractors
0
0
NA
0
1
-100%
Average headcount
14,694
13,268
+11%
Notes:
(1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.
(2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts.
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 Septenber 2022 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2021 (for the twelve months period).
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account.
(6) DIS – days lost due to work-related injuries. Company employees only are taken into account.
PRODUCTION BY MINE
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1
Kazakhstan
164
125
+31%
541
558
-3%
Kyzyl
113
85
+34%
330
360
-8%
Varvara
51
40
+27%
211
198
+7%
Russia
376
342
+10%
1,170
1,120
+5%
Dukat
101
96
+6%
292
291
+0%
Albazino
64
59
+8%
230
249
-8%
Omolon
56
55
+2%
199
217
-8%
Nezhda
42
21
+96%
133
21
+518%
Mayskoye
57
54
+6%
120
139
-14%
Svetloye
28
26
+9%
104
109
-5%
Voro
28
30
-10%
93
93
+0%
TOTAL
540
467
+16%
1,712
1,677
+2%
Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
The Group’s management will discuss production results during the Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, at 12:00 GMT (15:00 Moscow time) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre – Broad Sanctuary, London, SW1P 3EE. To join the webcast please follow the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oym5gsx7.
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
KYZYL
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
20.9
21.0
-0%
83.2
83.0
+0%
Ore mined (open pit), Kt
534
505
+6%
2,223
2,177
+2%
Gold grade, g/t
5.5
6.2
-11%
PROCESSING
Ore processed, Kt
549
517
+6%
2,200
2,200
+0%
Gold grade, g/t
6.6
6.3
+4%
5.5
6.2
-12%
Gold recovery
89.4%
87.3%
+2%
88.9%
88.6%
+0%
Concentrate produced, Kt
35.3
30.0
+18%
113.6
128.1
-11%
Concentrate gold grade, g/t
91.3
94.2
-3%
93.9
94.2
-0%
Gold in concentrate, Koz1
104
91
+14%
343
388
-12%
Concentrate shipped, Kt
25
26
-4%
67
84
-20%
Payable gold shipped, Koz
46
50
-8%
125
156
-20%
Amursk POX
Concentrate processed, Kt
13
11
+25%
48
55
-12%
Gold grade, g/t
129.3
132.7
-3%
132.7
133.6
-1%
Gold recovery
92.4%
93.0%
-1%
93.8%
92.3%
+2%
Gold produced, Koz
67
34
+94%
205
204
+1%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
113
85
+34%
330
360
-8%
Note:
(1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.
(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.
At Kyzyl, quarterly gold production increased by 34% y-o-y to 113 Koz driven by mining of higher-grade ore blocks accompanied by better recoveries as well as larger volumes of low-carbon concentrate processed at Amursk POX. Full-year production contracted by 8% to 330 Koz due to the planned grade decline.
VARVARA
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
11.2
11.3
-1%
43.3
42.0
+3%
Ore mined (open pit), Kt
825
810
+2%
3,857
3,624
+6%
Gold grade, g/t
1.6
1.5
+2%
PROCESSING
Leaching
Ore processed, Kt
778
796
-2%
3,199
3,183
+1%
Gold grade, g/t
1.4
1.4
-1%
1.6
1.6
+1%
Gold recovery1
87.7%
89.4%
-2%
90.0%
88.9%
+1%
Gold production (in dore), Koz
42
31
+34%
170
153
+11%
Flotation
Ore processed, Kt
185
188
-2%
752
696
+8%
Gold grade, g/t
2.4
2.4
+1%
2.7
2.6
+3%
Recovery1
86.4%
85.6%
+1%
87.2%
85.5%
+2%
Gold in concentrate, Koz
9
9
+1%
41
44
-7%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
51
40
+27%
211
197
+7%
Note:
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.
At Varvara, Q4 gold production was up by 27% y-o-y to 51 Koz, mostly on the back of work-in-progress release at the leaching circuit. Full-year output increased by 7% to 211 Koz on the back of better grades from Komar.
The Company has commenced engineering for solar power plant and will complete feasibility study by the end of 2023.
DUKAT
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
1.0
0.9
+9%
4.1
2.8
+44%
Underground development, km
10.8
11.0
-1%
46.7
44.7
+4%
Ore mined, Kt
630
701
-10%
2,523
2,615
-3%
Open pit
100
115
-13%
435
431
+1%
Underground
530
586
-10%
2,088
2,184
-4%
Grade
Gold, g/t
1.1
0.8
+39%
Silver, g.t
301
266
+13%
PROCESSING
Omsukchan concentrator
Ore processed, Kt
511
518
-1%
2,033
2,055
-1%
Grade
Gold, g/t
0.4
0.8
-43%
0.5
0.6
-11%
Silver, g/t
236
335
-30%
236
266
-11%
Recovery1
Gold
83.3%
86.0%
-3%
83.3%
85.3%
-2%
Silver
87.0%
85.4%
+2%
85.7%
86.0%
-0%
Production
Gold, Koz
6
11
-45%
27
31
-14%
Silver, Moz
3.3
4.6
-29%
12.8
14.7
-13%
Lunnoye plant
Ore processed, Kt
121
119
+2%
474
477
-1%
Grade
Gold, g/t
1.8
1.7
+10%
1.8
1.6
+11%
Silver, g/t
231
248
-7%
204
239
-15%
Recovery1
Gold
89.3%
87.4%
+2%
90.2%
89.7%
+1%
Silver
92.7%
92.6%
+0%
93.2%
93.1%
+0%
Production
Gold, Koz
6
6
+14%
25
22
+12%
Silver, Moz
0.8
0.9
-5%
2.9
3.4
-15%
Primorskoye
Ore shipped, Kt
23.1
-
NA
29.5
-
NA
Production
Gold, Koz
10
2
+299%
11
2
+359%
Silver, Moz
2.2
0.7
+238%
2.7
0.7
+300%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
22
19
+17%
63
56
+13%
Silver, Moz
6.3
6.2
+3%
18.3
18.8
-3%
Notes:
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.
Direct high-grade ore shipments from Primorskoye compensated for grade declines at other mining areas. As a result, Dukat silver production for the quarter increased by 3% y-o-y to 6.3 Moz while gold production was up 17% to 22 Koz. Due to the abnormally cold weather, last shipments of ore in 2022 were canceled.
ALBAZINO
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
8.1
6.7
+21%
30.6
23.0
+33%
Underground development, km
4.4
5.2
-16%
19.1
16.9
+13%
Ore mined, Kt
841
729
+15%
3,849
2,259
+70%
Open pit
635
527
+20%
2,994
1,485
+102%
Underground
207
202
+2%
855
774
+10%
Gold grade, g/t
2.7
3.8
-30%
Open-pit
2.2
3.9
-43%
Underground
4.3
3.8
+14%
PROCESSING
Albazino concentrator
Ore processed, Kt
470
448
+5%
1,843
1,777
+4%
Gold grade, g/t
2.9
5.2
-44%
3.2
4.4
-29%
Gold recovery1
85.2%
89.6%
-5%
86.4%
89.1%
-3%
Concentrate produced, Kt
34.6
39.6
-13%
134.8
143.7
-6%
Concentrate gold grade, g/t
32.8
52.7
-38%
37.2
49.0
-24%
Gold in concentrate, Koz2
36
67
-46%
161
226
-29%
Kutyn Heap Leach
Ore stacked, Kt
340
-
NA
902
-
NA
Gold grade, g/t
3.9
-
NA
3.9
-
NA
Gold production, Koz
39
-
NA
52
-
NA
Amursk POX
Concentrate processed, Kt
31
27
+14%
136
151
-10%
Gold grade, g/t
33.3
51.1
-35%
39.3
50.5
-22%
Gold recovery
95.9%
96.5%
-1%
96.2%
96.4%
-0%
Gold produced, Koz
24
59
-59%
177
248
-29%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
63
59
+7%
229
248
-8%
Notes:
(1) To concentrate.
(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.
At Albazino, gold production for the reporting quarter increased by 7% y-o-y to 63 Koz thanks to contribution from the recently launched Kutyn Heap Leach. Full-year production declined by 8% to 229 Koz of gold as the high-grade Anfisa open pit was fully depleted.
Construction of the power line linking Albazino to the grid has commenced. Commissioning is expected in Q2 2025.
AMURSK POX
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Concentrate processed, Kt
47
43
+10%
191
214
-11%
Albazino
31
26
+18%
132
142
-7%
Kyzyl
13
11
+25%
48
55
-12%
Nezhda
3
-
NA
7
-
NA
Mayskoye
0
6
-100%
0
8
-98%
Veduga
-
-
NA
-
4
-100%
Other1
-
1
-100%
4
5
-29%
Gold recovery
93.4%
94.4%
-1%
94.8%
94.3%
+1%
Average gold grade, g/t
60.9
71.9
-15%
63.0
72.0
-13%
Average sulphur grade
16.5%
15.9%
+4%
15.9%
14.2%
+12%
Total gold produced2, Koz
95
102
-6%
392
466
-16%
Albazino
24
56
-57%
174
227
-23%
Kyzyl
67
34
+94%
205
204
+1%
Nezhda
5
-
NA
8
-
NA
Mayskoye
0
8
-100%
2
14
-89%
Veduga
-
0
-100%
-
11
-100%
Other1
0
3
-88%
3
10
-75%
Notes:
(1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.
(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.
The decrease in annual POX production was due to the decline in grade in feedstock sourced from Kyzyl and Albazino. The plant continued to process Nezhda’s low-carbon gold flotation concentrate with reasonable average recovery of 95% for the year.
A planned two-week autoclave maintenance shutdown was successfully completed in October.
OMOLON
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
1.8
1.6
+9%
7.7
4.9
+57%
Underground development, Km
2.5
3.1
-19%
10.9
11.8
-7%
Ore mined, Kt
197
257
-23%
628
740
-15%
Open pit
102
165
-38%
216
407
-47%
Underground
95
92
+3%
413
332
+24%
Grade
Gold, g/t
6.1
6.6
-7%
Silver, g/t
16.8
29.3
-43%
PROCESSING
Kubaka Mill
Ore processed, Kt
214
211
+1%
860
862
-0%
Grade
Gold, g/t
7.9
6.8
+16%
6.6
6.7
-1%
Silver, g/t
22
31
-27%
22
52
-58%
Recovery1
Gold
93.9%
95.4%
-2%
93.9%
94.8%
-1%
Silver
77.2%
72.6%
+6%
76.6%
79.1%
-3%
Gold production, Koz
49
49
+1%
168
180
-6%
Silver production, Moz
0.1
0.2
-42%
0.5
1.2
-62%
Birkachan Heap Leach
Ore stacked, Kt
188
150
+25%
655
851
-23%
Gold grade, g/t
1.1
1.1
+3%
1.1
1.7
-37%
Gold production, Koz
5
4
+40%
24
21
+12%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
55
53
+4%
192
201
-4%
Silver, Moz
0.1
0.2
-37%
0.5
1.3
-59%
Note:
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.
In Q4, gold production at Omolon grew by 4% y-o-y to 55 Koz thanks to increased volumes of higher-grade ore from the Burgali open pit.
NEZHDA
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
3.1
5.2
-40%
18.1
22.0
-18%
Ore mined (open pit), Kt
566
255
+122%
2,654
1,192
+123%
Grade
Gold, g/t
3.0
2.2
+35%
Silver, g/t
41.8
13.5
+210%
PROCESSING
Ore processed, Kt
511
344
+49%
2,011
344
+485%
Grade
Gold, g/t
4.8
3.7
+29%
4.0
3.7
+9%
Silver, g/t
54
24
+127%
44
24
+86%
Recovery1
Gold
79%
73%
+8%
76%
73%
+3%
Silver
88%
67%
+32%
83%
67%
+25%
Gold in concentrate, Koz
61
30
+106%
195
30
+560%
Silver in concentrate, Moz
0.8
0.2
+347%
2.4
0.2
+1,276%
Concentrate shipped, Kt
4
-
NA
28
-
NA
Payable gold in concentrate, Koz
13
-
NA
74
-
NA
Payable silver in concentrate, Moz
0.6
-
NA
1.7
-
NA
Amursk POX
Concentrate processed, Kt
3
-
NA
7
-
NA
Gold grade, g/t
40.1
-
NA
40.3
-
NA
Gold recovery
87.4%
-
NA
88.6%
-
NA
Gold produced, Koz
5
-
NA
8
-
NA
Gold produced in dore, Koz
18
-
NA
29
-
NA
TOTAL PRODUCTION1
Gold, Koz
35
20
+74%
111
20
+454%
Silver, Moz
0.6
0.1
+395%
1.8
0.1
+1,398%
Notes:
(1) Includes concentrate produced and stockpiled for future sale, and excludes low-grade material. Expected 90% gold payable ratio is applied.
In the first full year of operation, Nezhda reached its nameplate capacity and recovery. Total annual production amounted to 111 Koz. The Company expects the output to increase as soon as the gravity concentrate will be redirected from Voro and Dukat to the intensive cyanidation section of POX-2 (launch planned for Q2 2023) and flotation concentrate processed at POX-2 after its launch in H1 2024 (currently low-carbon concentrate is processed at POX-1 and high-carbon mostly stockpiled).
Mining activity at the Nezhda open-pit is temporarily suspended from the 1st of December 2022 for four months in order to optimize costs. Sufficient ore stockpiles are available to ensure full productivity of the flotation plant for several months.
MAYSKOYE
3 months ended Sep 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
0
0.8
-100%
2.6
3.7
-30%
Underground development, km
5.8
4.7
+22%
21.3
19.5
+9%
Ore mined, Kt
162
198
-19%
839
781
+7%
Open-pit
-
25
-100%
127
109
+16%
Underground
162
174
-7%
712
671
+6%
Gold grade, g/t
5.7
5.7
+1%
Open-pit
5.4
4.5
+18%
Underground
5.7
5.8
-2%
PROCESSING
Ore processed, Kt
242
232
+5%
925
901
+3%
Gold grade, g/t
5.4
5.4
-1%
5.6
5.7
-3%
Gold recovery1
90.8%
92.2%
-2%
82.8%
86.9%
-5%
Gold in concentrate, Koz2
38
37
+2%
133
140
-5%
Payable gold in concentrate shipped to offtakers, Koz
53
43
+24%
112
117
-5%
Amursk POX
Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz
0
8
-100%
2
14
-89%
Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3
4
3
+35%
7
8
-17%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
57
54
+6%
120
139
-14%
Notes:
(1) To concentrate.
(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.
(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.
In Q4, gold production at Mayskoye recorded a y-o-y increase of 5% and amounted to 57 Koz driven by concentrate stockpile unwinding namely sale to China. Annual output was 14% lower y-o-y due to grade and recovery decrease (higher carbon content).
Conveyor system has been fully ramped up. In 2023, the backfill plant construction project will enter full-scale construction. Commissioning, which will help reduce dilution and thus optimize costs, is scheduled for 2024.
SVETLOYE
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
1.5
1.6
-5%
6.2
4.6
+33%
Ore mined (open pit), Kt
704
400
+76%
2,542
1,800
+41%
Gold grade, g/t
2.3
2.1
+8%
PROCESSING
Ore stacked, Kt
331
304
+9%
1,404
1,404
+0%
Gold grade, g/t
3.4
2.4
+45%
3.1
3.0
+6%
Gold production, Koz
28
25
+9%
103
109
-5%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
28
25
+9%
103
109
-5%
In Q4, ongoing Emmy pit development drove increases in ore mined and grade processed. Ore stacking volumes also grew on the back of favorable weather conditions and sufficient ore moisture. Gold production for the quarter was up by 9% y-o-y to 28 Koz.
Full-year production was down by 5% to 103 Koz of gold driven by negative grade dynamics during the first nine months of 2022.
VORO
3 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
12 months ended Dec 31,
%
change
2022
2021
2022
2021
MINING
Waste mined, Mt
1.4
2.7
-49%
10.1
9.1
+11%
Ore mined (open pit), Kt
70
217
-68%
330
456
-28%
Gold grade, g/t
4.4
3.8
+14%
PROCESSING
CIP
Ore processed, Kt
263
265
-1%
1,030
1,049
-2%
Gold grade, g/t
3.0
2.8
+8%
2.6
2.2
+19%
Gold recovery1
76.6%
86.6%
-12%
81.4%
85.0%
-4%
Gold production, Koz
21
26
-19%
79
82
-3%
Heap Leach
Ore stacked, Kt
-
-
NA
-
-
NA
Gold grade, g/t
-
-
NA
-
NA
Gold production, Koz
6
4
+45%
9
9
-6%
TOTAL PRODUCTION
Gold, Koz
27
30
-10%
91
91
-0%
Note:
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.
In Q4, CIP plant at Voro recordered higher grade but lower recoveries due to processing of transitional ore from Peshernoye. Quarterly gold production demonstrated negative y-o-y dynamics mostly on the back of the high base of Q4 2021 when significant work-in-progress was released. Full-year production was stable.
Mining at Saum was discontinued in Q3 on the back of deteriorating economics (strong rouble and higher rail tariffs).
Voro flotation is nearing completion (90% completion rate). Start-up is scheduled for Q2 2023.
POX-2
At POX-2, the installation of cable structures and equipment in the power unit section of the downstream circuit was completed, voltage was successfully supplied for the commissioning of the intensive cyanidation section (expected in Q1 2023). The installation of pipelines and connection of technological equipment are nearing completion.
CIL thermal circuit completed. High Bay heating and ventilation systems are being installed (steam conditioning section). The construction of metal frameworks and concrete works for installing technological equipment in the CIL and High Bay sections continues.
The project remains on track to be fully commissioned in Q2 2024.
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
There were no fatal accidents in 2022. 13 lost-time incidents took place among Polymetal’s employees and 12 among contractors, all classified as minor. Most were the result of slipping or tripping while walking or being jammed by a rotating mechanism. Employees’ lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased by 17% y-o-y and stood at 0.10 (compared with 0.12 in 2021). Days lost due to work-related employees’ injuries for the full year were down by 43% y-o-y to 877 (compared with 1,545 in 2021).
PERSONNEL
Alexander Simon (47) was appointed as the Director of the Magadan Business Unit. Prior to this role, he held various positons at Polymetal since 2003, most recently as a Managing Director at Nezhda. Alexander started his career in 1995 at “Karelsky Okatysh”, an iron ore mining company. He holds a degree in mining engineering from St. Petersburg State Mining Institute.
Oleg Pavlov (53) was appointed the Managing Director for Nezhda. Oleg joined Polymetal in 2012 and held various positions at Albazino, having grown from Head of open-pit to senior executive roles with his previous position being Technical Director at Nezhda. Oleg began his career in 1991 at “Kurzhunkul mine management”. Prior to joining Polymetal he held various executive roles at Aluminium of Kazakhstan Company. Mr Pavlov graduated from Rudny Industrial Institute (Kazakhstan) as an open-pit mining engineer.
Alexey Sharabarin (47) was appointed as the Managing Director at Albazino. Alexey is a mining professional with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He joined Polymetal in 2006 at Voro and held various positions at Veduga, Albazino and Dukat. Alexey graduated from Krasnoyarsk Institute of Non-ferrous Metals with a degree in open-pit mining.
Abdurakhman Isaev (39) was appointed as the Managing Director at Varvara. Abdurakhman joined Polymetal in 2018 and held various senior positions at Mayskoye and Varvara. Overall he has 18 years of experience in the industry. Mr Isaev holds degree in Underground mining of mineral deposits from the Moscow State Mining University.
