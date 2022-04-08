Polymetal: Resignation of Auditor

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 8 April 2022

Polymetal International plc

Resignation of Auditor

Polymetal announces that Deloitte LLP has resigned as auditors effective as of 7 April 2022.

Deloitte LLP considers that the following circumstances connected with its ceasing to hold office should be brought to the notice of the members or creditors of the Company:

Following the announcement on 7 March 2022 that Deloitte's Russian and Belarus firms would separate from the global network of member firms of which Deloitte LLP is a part of, they have concluded that they will not be able to carry out an audit of the Company given that the majority of its assets and operations are in Russia.

A copy of the statement of Deloitte LLP containing above information:

The Board has commenced the search for the replacement of an auditor and will provide a recommendation for shareholders in due course.

