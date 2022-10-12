Advanced search
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
209.00 GBX   +1.95%
12:31pPolymetal : Submission of resolutions to NSM
EQ
07:31aPolymetal : Results of GM
EQ
10/06Polymetal International Extends Share Exchange Offer Period
MT
Polymetal: Submission of resolutions to NSM

10/12/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Submission of resolutions to NSM

12-Oct-2022 / 19:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                           

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

12 October 2022

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Submission of resolutions to NSM

Polymetal announces that a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting held today has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov
Timofey Kulakov
Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com


+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

 

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
Sequence No.: 194165
EQS News ID: 1462501

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
