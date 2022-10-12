Polymetal International plc (POLY)

Polymetal: Submission of resolutions to NSM



12-Oct-2022 / 19:30 MSK

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY

ADR: AUCOY Date 12 October 2022 Polymetal International plc Submission of resolutions to NSM Polymetal announces that a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting held today has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Enquiries Investor Relations Polymetal Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

