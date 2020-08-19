Log in
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina)

08/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina)

19-Aug-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Polymetal International plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Mr. Petr Kellner

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Fodina B.V.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

24/07/2020

 

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/08/2020

 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.597

2.227

3.824

(18,041,836 shares)

471,804,467

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 

3.824

3.824

(18,041,836 shares)

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B6T5S470

 

7,536,227

 

1.5973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

7,536,227

1.5973

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Sale and repurchase agreements

30/09/2020

 

7,291,121

1.5454

Sale and repurchase agreements

07/10/2020

 

3,214,488

0.6813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

10,505,609

2.2267

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Petr Kellner

1.580

2.203

3.783

PPF Holdings B.V.

0.228

0.318

0.546

PPF Group N.V.

1.597

2.227

3.824

Fodina B.V.

1.597

2.227

3.824

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

Prague

Date of completion

18/08/2020

 

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 82383
EQS News ID: 1120283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
